Universal registration document
of open, trusted and innovative network connectivity
Introduction2023
REVENUE
€129.1m
3
BUSINESS
>500 54%
EMPLOYEES
ENGINEERS IN R&D
68%revenue generated by international markets
EBITDA
€18.6m
- OPTICAL TRANSPORT OVER FIBER
- DATA & VOICE ROUTERS
- SOFTWARE DEFINED
23%
REVENUE INVESTED IN R&D
5
Open, trusted and innovative network connectivity
Ekinops is a leading supplier
of innovative, open, and interoperable solutions for telecommunications networks.
Interview with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 6/7
Business 8/9
Markets/Innovation-R&D 10/11
International/Governance 12/13
Environmental, social and governance policy 14/15
Financial and stockmarket indicators 16/17
FY 2023 18
6
Preparing Ekinops to seize growth opportunities as soon as
our markets recover.
INTERVIEW WITH DIDIER BRÉDY
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Ekinops reported slight growth in its business in 2023, a year hit by a genuine trend reversal mid-year. What were the reasons for this?
After a particularly dynamic 2022, with growth of 23%, we continued to enjoy steady business over the first half of the year, reporting growth of 12%.
The trend reversed during the summer of 2023, owing to the economic slowdown, in particular our Access business line which had to deal with the greater wariness of order givers in terms of investment, and high inventory levels at our customers as well as more expensive access to financing for telecom operators owing to the increase in interest rates.
Nevertheless, it should be noted that business was very dynamic for our Optical Transport equipment in 2023 (+27%), in particular our WDM solutions driven by numerous commercial successes and new customer wins, on the back of increasing demand for bandwidth from operators.
All told, Ekinops generated slight growth in 2023 (+1%), with an impressive performance in key markets in EMEA (excl. France) (+23%) and in North America (+10%).
In recent years, you announced your desire to increase the portion of software in your offering. What was the result of this strategy in 2023?
Ekinops is a pioneer in virtualization technologies which enable the decoupling of software and physical platforms. In a telecommunications market undergoing change, our desire is to continue to offer operators and suppliers software that is increasingly compatible with our equipment (SD-WAN, network function virtualization, Edge computing,etc.) to make our solutions ever-more innovative, open and interoperable.
This strategy was reflected in our numbers: the portion of Software & Services business increased 12% in 2023, to make up 17% of total business for the year, and, for the first time, more than 20% during the second half of 2023.
Therefore, we are clearly on track to reach our ambition of 20-30% of business from Software & Services.
2023 financial results reflect the relative resilience of Ekinops' business model in an adverse market environment...
Despite the trend reversal during the second half of the year, our gross margin held up well in 2023 (52.1%), reflecting our pricing power thanks to the added value contributed by our solutions.
In 2023, Ekinops chose to maintain the majority of its investments, notably with net hires of close to 50 employees, to prepare for future growth as soon as our markets recover. As a result, our EBITDA margin stood at 14.4% versus 17.7% a year earlier, which was a record level.
Beyond the resilience of our profitability, we must also mention Ekinops' ability to generate cash flow from operations: operating cash flow came to €13.5m in 2023, up 44% compared with the previous year, and free cash flow reached a record €5.3m.
Buoyed by this strong cash generation, our available cash amounted to €47.2m at end-2023 and our net cash came to €25.8m.
Beyond financial results, Ekinops has implemented a genuine policy in terms of sustainable performance. What were the main areas of progress in 2023?
As part of our CSR policy, we continued to strive to minimize the environmental impact of the equipment we sell and the processes involved in manufacturing them. In 2023, we notably finalized the lifecycle analysis of equipment representative of the Access range to identify the impacts of products at each stage of the value chain.
Similarly, we are committed to a trajectory to reduce our CO2 emissions, and our Bilan Carbone® 2023 reflected a 40% decline in absolute terms compared with 2022.
At the societal level, last year we published our first CoP (Communication of Progress), which shares the progress achieved by Ekinops in the implementation of the Ten Principles and the contributions made in reaching the 17 SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) of the United Nations Global Compact.
Lastly, in terms of human resources, we continue to strive to increase the representation of women in our workforce, with an increase of 15% of women workers which now account for 21% of Group employees.
A word for the future: how is 2024 looking so far?
As I mentioned, the second half of 2023 suffered from an economic slowdown and uptrending interest rates impacted investment policies and the financial health of companies. On a par with the last months of 2023, 2024 started off with a stabilized market, but is not yet showing signs of recovery.
We are likely to see a rebound in Access equipment sales during the year, as the effects of the economic recovery impact companies. In terms of Optical Transport, in the summer we will launch a major new product, doubling the capacity of our optical connections, which should contribute to strong business trends in 2024.
Lastly, although we did not manage to carry out an external growth transaction in 2023, we remain mobilized to confirm one or more acquisitions to extend our R&D and round out our customer base. We also plan to leverage our financial strength and favor a non-dilute approach to financing.
8
BUSINESS
Open, reliable and innovative network connectivity Ekinops' mission is to provide open, reliable and innovative network connectivity solutions. Ekinops aims to contribute to the success of its customers thanks to the design of high value-added solutions.
ENHANCING TELECOM AND CORPORATE NETWORKS
Ekinops is a leading supplier of open, interoperable telecommunications solutions for service providers (telecommunications operators and companies) around the world.
Ekinops' solutions, which are highly programmable and scalable, enable rapid and flexible deployment of new high-speed and high capacity optical transport services (Ethernet services, IP voice and data routing, etc.) from physical and virtual platforms.
Ekinops offers efficient, optimized and highly flexible solutions. They can be closely tailored to meet specific needs in the operators' network core and in the offices of businesses both large and small.
Ekinops participates in the success of its customers by providing them with high value-added equipment, software and services.
A PARTNER OF TRUST
Ekinops is a genuine partner with its customers. In this way, operators can count on the Group for the design and optimization of their networks. A genuine difference for them, with a major positive impact. Equipment is preconfigured/tested for installation/integration in plug and play mode. Performance at a reasonable price is also unequalled. Thanks to our software, the equipment required for a given level of performance is lighter and less costly. The customer relationship with Ekinops is collaborative and based on simple and open solutions: no proprietary blocking mechanisms, third-party integrations, etc.
OPTICAL TRANSPORT, DATA AND VOICE ROUTER AND SOFTWARE-DEFINED SOLUTIONS
Ekinops' portfolio of solutions and services consists of three fully complementary brands:
High-capacity optical transport and
OTN switch solutions
Data and voice router solutions
Software-defined solutions
Ekinops (EKI) has been listed on Euronext in Paris since 2013. Its head office is located in Lannion (France). The Group is represented in more than 10 countries around the world.
The Group was founded by two telecoms engineers who hold 15 patents in optical transmission, the innovation that lies at the heart of the Group's strategy.
Every year, Ekinops invests more than 20% of its revenue in research and development (R&D). More than 50% of the Group's 500 employees work at Ekinops's multinational R&D hubs in Lannion, Sophia-Antipolis, Massy (France), Campinas (Brazil), Louvain (Belgium), Geneva (Switzerland) and Bangalore (India).
The Group is a virtualization pioneer and is developing solutions to support the transformation of networks into software-defined and highly scalable networks.
As service providers embrace SDN (Software Defined Networking) and NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) deployment models, the solutions designed by Ekinops allow them to migrate transparently to open, virtualized architectures.
MAKING THE NETWORKS OF TOMORROW TODAY
2023: A YEAR OF MANY CHALLENGES FOR EKINOPS
2023 represented new challenges to tackle a deteriorated market environment. Indeed, the year saw a global economic slowdown and a decline in demand, notably for the Access range, stemming from high inventory levels of equipment at major operators and more difficult and costly access to financing.
The excellent agility of our Group nevertheless enabled us to take advantage of strong demand for operator bandwidth supporting the Optical Transport business line. Buoyed by numerous commercial successes and new customer wins, notably in North America, this business line enjoyed 27% growth over the year.
In the network access market, Ekinops after obtaining the Microsoft Direct Routing certification for Teams and its SBC (Session controller/Session border Controller) in 2022, makes it available on the Microsoft Azure marketplace. In this way, service suppliers can more easily design their voice services targeting corporate customers. Still in 2023, Ekinops markets the first industrial routers based on the OneOS6 system (unique EAD middleware/ routers) including the "FlexCPE" functionality. These products offer the possibility of loading and running third- party applications in the form of containers. Compared with Cloud usage, this enables faster response times, better confidentiality and a reduction in the carbon footprint and cost of use of data centers.
In the "Compose" activities, Ekinops continued its SD-WAN deployments, by increasing the number of sites served and continued to prove the value of its OVP suite for virtualization projects at operators. At the level of edge computing, the SixSq marketplace has been expanded to offer multiple applications to different vertical businesses.
In Optical Transport, where annual sales exceed targets set, 2023 saw numerous commercial successes, both in the United States and in Europe with, notably, at the end of the year, a multi-year contract with German operator Deutsche Glasfaser to modernize and unify their optical transport network based on the Ekinops360 platform, or with regional network projects serving rural communities in Utah and Colorado. At the same time, the Group continued to market its coherent module based on add-on 400G interfaces, to offer less expensive and lower energy consumption solutions than currently existing high- performance embedded optical technologies.
2023 saw double-digit growth in sales of services. These services include SLA (Support Level Agreements), equipment support (guarantee extensions) and professional services such as technical assistance for virtualization (integration for virtualization, for example). The constant progression in the related services and software component indicates that operators are continuing to seek out the expertise and assistance of Ekinops for the deployment or update of their networks.
All Ekinops' solutions, equipment and software are operator class, and are intended to help service providers and businesses address network evolution and the constant demand for greater capacity and agility.
In short, Ekinops empowers next-generation networks.
Frank Dedobbeleer
Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC
"Service providers who invest in extending their digital capacities in their regions of the world, from major urban centers to the smallest communities, can count on Ekinops' solutions to offer the technological and economic basis to enable them to reach their targets.
We are proud to be the strategic partner of many operators throughout the world."
EKINOPS IS NOW SUCCESSFULLY SELLING ITS SOLUTIONS TO THE TOP
30 TELECOM OPERATORS WORLDWIDE AND TO MORE THAN ONE-THIRD OF THE TOP 100.
(Source: Total Telecom Top 100 operators Business Analysis - 2019)
MARKETS
STRONG GROWTH MARKETS
Ekinops operates on very fast-growing markets, driven by the deployment of new networks and the rise in capacity of existing networks, supporting fundamental trends such as mobility, hybrid working, the Cloud, Edge Computing, connected objects, to name but a few.
With bandwidth consumption rising steadily around the world in view of new uses - (5G, OTT services, IoT (Internet of Things), mobility, etc.) - there is a mechanical increase in optical transport and network access markets.
Thanks to its voluntary and ambitious innovation policy enabling the deployment of efficient and optimized solutions, Ekinops has managed, since its creation, to enjoy steady growth and gain market share.
Despite having generated a significant portion of revenue (€68.6m in 2023) in international markets, Ekinops is still of relatively modest size in markets dominated by a few multinationals.
Ekinops' main competitors on the optical transport market are the equipment manufacturers Ciena, Huawei, Nokia and Adva (part of the Adtran group since mid-2021). In Access, its main rivals are Cisco, Huawei, Juniper and Adtran.
Upheavals in the macroeconomic backdrop in recent years, between the pandemic and the electronic component supply crisis and tougher access to financing, have exerted pressure on supply in strategic sectors including the telecommunications sector.
Ekinops' French identity, its control of its supply chain and its agility in terms of sourcing and management of inventories are genuine strengths to attract operators who must ensure they find partners they can trust.
Via its OneAccess brand, Ekinops currently ranks third worldwide in the Branch Office equipment market.
*Source: Omdia - Enterprise Routers Market Tracker - Data.
