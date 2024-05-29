This strategy was reflected in our numbers: the portion of Software & Services business increased 12% in 2023, to make up 17% of total business for the year, and, for the first time, more than 20% during the second half of 2023.

Therefore, we are clearly on track to reach our ambition of 20-30% of business from Software & Services.

2023 financial results reflect the relative resilience of Ekinops' business model in an adverse market environment...

Despite the trend reversal during the second half of the year, our gross margin held up well in 2023 (52.1%), reflecting our pricing power thanks to the added value contributed by our solutions.

In 2023, Ekinops chose to maintain the majority of its investments, notably with net hires of close to 50 employees, to prepare for future growth as soon as our markets recover. As a result, our EBITDA margin stood at 14.4% versus 17.7% a year earlier, which was a record level.

Beyond the resilience of our profitability, we must also mention Ekinops' ability to generate cash flow from operations: operating cash flow came to €13.5m in 2023, up 44% compared with the previous year, and free cash flow reached a record €5.3m.

Buoyed by this strong cash generation, our available cash amounted to €47.2m at end-2023 and our net cash came to €25.8m.

Beyond financial results, Ekinops has implemented a genuine policy in terms of sustainable performance. What were the main areas of progress in 2023?

As part of our CSR policy, we continued to strive to minimize the environmental impact of the equipment we sell and the processes involved in manufacturing them. In 2023, we notably finalized the lifecycle analysis of equipment representative of the Access range to identify the impacts of products at each stage of the value chain.