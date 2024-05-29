Ekinops acquires 120,914 of its own shares

PARIS, 28 May 2024, - 6:00 p.m. - EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators and enterprises, announces the acquisition of 120,914 of its own shares during the trading session of 24 May 2024, representing 0.45% of its capital, from a historical shareholder (former OneAccess shareholder).

The transaction was conducted under the share buyback program at a price of €4.04 per share, amounting to a total of €0.49 million.

Following this transaction, the treasury shares held by the company (excluding treasury shares held under the liquidity contract) represent 0.45% of the capital.

The purpose of this operation is to enable Ekinops to meet its obligations related to employees' benefits programs, e.g. free shares or stock options plans, and thereby limit dilution for all shareholders caused by its instruments.

About EKINOPS

Ekinops is a leading provider of open, trusted and innovative network connectivity solutions to service providers around the world. Our programmable and highly scalable solutions enable the fast, flexible, and cost-effective deployment of new services for both high-speed,high-capacity optical transport as well as virtualization-enabled managed enterprise services.

Our product portfolio consists of three highly complementary product and service sets: EKINOPS360, OneAccess and Compose.

EKINOPS360 provides optical transport solutions for metro, regional and long-distance networks with WDM for high- capacity point-to-point, ring, and optical mesh architectures, and OTN for improved bandwidth utilization and efficient multi-service aggregation.

OneAccess offers a wide choice of physical and virtualized deployment options for Layer 2 and Layer 3 access network functions.

Compose supports service providers in making their networks software-defined with a variety of software management tools and services, including the scalable SD-WAN Xpress and SixSq Edge-to-Cloud solutions.

As service providers embrace SDN and NFV deployment models, Ekinops enables future-proofed deployment today, enabling operators to seamlessly migrate to an open, virtualized delivery model at a time of their choosing.

A global organization, Ekinops (EKI) - a public company traded on the Euronext Paris exchange operates on four continents.

