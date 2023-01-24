Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ekinops
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKI   FR0011466069

EKINOPS

(EKI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:06 2023-01-24 am EST
8.800 EUR   +0.23%
12:14pEkinops : Announces Availability of New CFP2-based 400G Transport Solution
PU
01/11Ekinops delivers 23% revenue growth in 2022 at record 127.6 million
PR
01/11Ekinops S.A. Reports Non-Audited Consolidated Revenue Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ekinops : Announces Availability of New CFP2-based 400G Transport Solution

01/24/2023 | 12:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport systems and access network solutions, today announces the availability of its new PM_400FR05-C2A pluggable module for the Ekinops360 WDM optical transport system. This new line card is the first coherent module from Ekinops based on 400G pluggable line interfaces, offering lower cost, lower power coherent solutions than what is offered by high-performance embedded optics.

Since their debut in 2021, pluggable 400G transceivers have been quickly adapted for use in communications networks. Though initially designed for short reach data center connectivity, newer versions with higher optical launch powers are now being deployed in broader applications including metro and regional service provider transport networks. According to market research firm Cignal AI, these transceivers will represent more than 20% of all 100G+ telecom bandwidth deployed in 2022, growing to 30% by 2024. "400G pluggable optics are revolutionizing the optical communications market by creating more flexible high-performance networks at lower cost for both data center and traditional telco operators," said Scott Wilkinson, Lead Analyst for Optical Components at Cignal AI. "This performance and cost savings provide a compelling case for all network operators to consider pluggable coherent optics-based network designs, and deployments based on these modules will lead coherent bandwidth growth in optical networking for the next several years."

The PM_400FR05-C2A provides multiple client options capable of supporting either 100GbE or OTU4 as well as 400GbE connectivity. The line interface is programmable from 100G to 400G. As a standards-based solution, the PM_400FR05-C2A is fully interoperable with other third-party compliant interfaces making it easy and inexpensive for service providers to interconnect switch/router ports. While most pluggable 400G optics are limited to point-to-point connectivity, the PM_400FR05-C2A is also deployable on meshed optical networks with multi-point connectivity, a key differentiator that significantly expands the scope of potential applications.

"As a line card-based solution, the PM_400 FR05-C2A provides a strict demarcation point between not only service provider and customer networks but also the packet and optical networks so that it fits seamlessly into the service providers' operational model," said Guillaume Crenn, Product Line and Marketing Director at Ekinops. "Because most switches and routers out there today cannot support a 400G transceiver directly, Ekinops' approach saves customers from having to upgrade their packet infrastructure." Compatible with all existing Ekinops chassis, Ekinops customers can not only avoid the cost of upgrading routers but also avoid adding new transport infrastructure while still taking advantage of the small size, low power and low cost of pluggable solutions without sacrificing performance.

Another differentiator is the availability of an optional Ekinops proprietary enhanced performance mode that extends the reach of the line output more than 20% compared to standardized modes of performance. Advanced transmission technology developed by Ekinops provides a cleaner transmission signal that can eliminate the need for additional amplifiers and regeneration points to further lower overall network cost.

The PM_400FR05-C2A is already attracting customer interest. It is currently in lab trials with general availability beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

For more information about the Ekinops portfolio, please visit https://www.ekinops.com/products-services/products

About Ekinops

Ekinops is a leading provider of open, trusted and innovative network connectivity solutions to service providers around the world. Our programmable and highly scalable solutions enable the fast, flexible, and cost-effective deployment of new services for both high-speed, high-capacity optical transport as well as virtualization-enabled managed enterprise services.

Our product portfolio consists of three highly complementary product and service sets: EKINOPS360, OneAccess and Compose.

  • EKINOPS360 provides optical transport solutions for metro, regional and long-distance networks with WDM for high-capacity point-to-point, ring, and optical mesh architectures, and OTN for improved bandwidth utilization and efficient multi-service aggregation.
  • OneAccess offers a wide choice of physical and virtualized deployment options for access network functions.
  • Compose supports service providers in making their networks software-defined with a variety of software management tools and services, including the scalable SD-WAN Xpress and SixSq Edge-to-Cloud solutions.

As service providers embrace SDN and NFV deployment models, Ekinops enables future-proofed deployment today, enabling operators to seamlessly migrate to an open, virtualized delivery model at a time of their choosing.

A global organization, Ekinops (EKI) - a public company traded on the Euronext Paris exchange operates on four continents.

Name : EKINOPS
ISIN Code : FR0011466069
Mnemonic code : EKI
Number of shares: 25,431,086

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ekinops SA published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 17:13:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EKINOPS
12:14pEkinops : Announces Availability of New CFP2-based 400G Transport Solution
PU
01/11Ekinops delivers 23% revenue growth in 2022 at record 127.6 million
PR
01/11Ekinops S.A. Reports Non-Audited Consolidated Revenue Results for the Fourth Quarter an..
CI
01/11Ekinops : delivers 23% revenue growth in 2022 at record 127.6 million
PU
01/03Ekinops : Financial calendar for FY 2023
PU
2022Ekinops : selected by Bandwidth & Cloud Services Group to deliver network backbone for nex..
PU
2022Ekinops Q3 2022 : +36% growth +28% for the first nine months of the year Revenue guidance ..
PR
2022EKINOPS S.A. Revises Organic Revenue Growth for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
2022Ekinops Delivers Mobile Backhaul Connectivity with Wire-Speed Testing to Stratus Networ..
CI
2022EKINOPS S.A.(ENXTPA:EKI) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 128 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2022 8,16 M 8,87 M 8,87 M
Net cash 2022 19,5 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 230 M 250 M 250 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart EKINOPS
Duration : Period :
Ekinops Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EKINOPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,78 €
Average target price 10,07 €
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Didier Brédy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dmitri Pigoulevski Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Munière Chief Technology Officer
Philippe Moulin Group Chief Operating Officer
Nayla Masaad Khawam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKINOPS4.52%250
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION7.68%4 647
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.41%1 811
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.7.99%1 779
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION4.49%727
SERCOMM CORPORATION3.54%674