Ekinops : Financial calendar for FY 2022

PARIS, January 10, 2022 - 6pm - EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators and businesses announces its financial reporting calendar for FY 2022.
Date
Release
January 12, 2022
FY 2021 revenue
March 8, 2022
2021 annual results
April 12, 2022
Q1 2022 revenue
May 25, 2022
General Meeting
July 11, 2022
Q2 2022 revenue
July 28, 2022
H1 2022 results
October 11, 2022
Q3 2021 revenue
January 11, 2023
FY 2022 revenue
March 7, 2023
2022 annual results
All press releases are published after Euronext Paris market close.
- 1 -
EKINOPS Contact
Investors
Press
Didier Brédy
Mathieu Omnes
Amaury Dugast
Chairman and CEO
Investor relation
Press relation
contact@ekinops.com
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
momnes@actus.fr
adugast@actus.fr
About EKINOPS
Ekinops is a leading provider of open and fully interoperable Layer 1, 2 and 3 solutions to service providers around the world. Our programmable and highly scalable solutions enable the fast, flexible and cost-effective deployment of new services for both high-speed,high-capacity optical transport as well as virtualization-enabled managed enterprise services.
Our product portfolio consists of three highly complementary product and service sets:
EKINOPS 360 provides optical transport solutions for metro, regional and long-distance networks with WDM for high- capacity point-to-point, ring and optical mesh architectures, and OTN for improved bandwidth utilization and efficient multi-service aggregation.
OneAccess offers a wide choice of physical and virtualized deployment options for Layer 2 and Layer 3 access network functions.
Compose supports service providers in making their networks software-defined with a variety of software management tools and services, including the scalable SD-WAN Xpress.
As service providers embrace SDN and NFV deployment models, Ekinops enables future-proofed deployment today, enabling operators to seamlessly migrate to an open, virtualized delivery model at a time of their choosing.
A global organization, Ekinops (EKI) - a public company traded on the Euronext Paris exchange - is headquartered in Lannion, France, and operates on four continents.