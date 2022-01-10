Log in
    EKI   FR0011466069

EKINOPS

(EKI)
Ekinops : Financial calendar for FY 2022

01/10/2022 | 12:08pm EST
Financial calendar for FY 2022

PRESS RELEASE

PARIS, January 10, 2022 - 6pm - EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators and businesses announces its financial reporting calendar for FY 2022.

Date

Release

January 12, 2022

FY 2021 revenue

March 8, 2022

2021 annual results

April 12, 2022

Q1 2022 revenue

May 25, 2022

General Meeting

July 11, 2022

Q2 2022 revenue

July 28, 2022

H1 2022 results

October 11, 2022

Q3 2021 revenue

January 11, 2023

FY 2022 revenue

March 7, 2023

2022 annual results

All press releases are published after Euronext Paris market close.

EKINOPS Contact

Investors

Press

Didier Brédy

Mathieu Omnes

Amaury Dugast

Chairman and CEO

Investor relation

Press relation

contact@ekinops.com

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

momnes@actus.fr

adugast@actus.fr

About EKINOPS

Ekinops is a leading provider of open and fully interoperable Layer 1, 2 and 3 solutions to service providers around the world. Our programmable and highly scalable solutions enable the fast, flexible and cost-effective deployment of new services for both high-speed,high-capacity optical transport as well as virtualization-enabled managed enterprise services.

Our product portfolio consists of three highly complementary product and service sets:

  • EKINOPS 360 provides optical transport solutions for metro, regional and long-distance networks with WDM for high- capacity point-to-point, ring and optical mesh architectures, and OTN for improved bandwidth utilization and efficient multi-service aggregation.
  • OneAccess offers a wide choice of physical and virtualized deployment options for Layer 2 and Layer 3 access network functions.
  • Compose supports service providers in making their networks software-defined with a variety of software management tools and services, including the scalable SD-WAN Xpress.

As service providers embrace SDN and NFV deployment models, Ekinops enables future-proofed deployment today, enabling operators to seamlessly migrate to an open, virtualized delivery model at a time of their choosing.

A global organization, Ekinops (EKI) - a public company traded on the Euronext Paris exchange - is headquartered in Lannion, France, and operates on four continents.

Name: Ekinops

ISIN code: FR0011466069

Ticker: EKI

Total number of shares: 25,832,666

For more information, visit www.ekinops.com

Disclaimer

Ekinops SA published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 17:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
