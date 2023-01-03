Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Ekinops
  News
  Summary
    EKI   FR0011466069

EKINOPS

(EKI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2023-01-03 am EST
8.400 EUR   +1.57%
8.400 EUR   +1.57%
12:08pEkinops : Financial calendar for FY 2023
PU
2022Ekinops : selected by Bandwidth & Cloud Services Group to deliver network backbone for next-gen connectivity in Africa
PU
2022Ekinops Q3 2022 : +36% growth +28% for the first nine months of the year Revenue guidance raised
PR
Ekinops : Financial calendar for FY 2023

01/03/2023 | 12:08pm EST
Financial calendar for FY 2023

PRESS RELEASE

PARIS, January 3rd, 2023 - 6:00 pm - EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading supplier of telecommunication solutions for telecom operators and enterprises, announces its financial reporting calendar for FY 2023.

Date

Release

January 11, 2023

FY 2022 revenue

March 7, 2023

2022 annual results

April 13, 2023

Q1 2023 revenue

May 24, 2023

General Meeting

July 11, 2023

Q2 2023 revenue

July 27, 2023

H1 2023 results

October 11, 2023

Q3 2023 revenue

January 10, 2024

FY 2023 revenue

All press releases are published after Euronext Paris market close.

- 1 -

EKINOPS Contact

Investors

Press

Didier Brédy

Mathieu Omnes

Amaury Dugast

Chairman and CEO

Investor relation

Press relation

contact@ekinops.com

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

momnes@actus.fr

adugast@actus.fr

About EKINOPS

Ekinops is a leading provider of open, trusted and innovative network connectivity solutions to service providers around the world. Our programmable and highly scalable solutions enable the fast, flexible, and cost-effective deployment of new services for both high-speed,high-capacity optical transport as well as virtualization-enabled managed enterprise services.

Our product portfolio consists of three highly complementary product and service sets: EKINOPS360, OneAccess and Compose.

  • EKINOPS360 provides optical transport solutions for metro, regional and long-distance networks with WDM for high- capacity point-to-point, ring, and optical mesh architectures, and OTN for improved bandwidth utilization and efficient multi-service aggregation.
  • OneAccess offers a wide choice of physical and virtualized deployment options for Layer 2 and Layer 3 access network functions.
  • Compose supports service providers in making their networks software-defined with a variety of software management tools and services, including the scalable SD-WAN Xpress and SixSq Edge-to-Cloud solutions.

As service providers embrace SDN and NFV deployment models, Ekinops enables future-proofed deployment today, enabling operators to seamlessly migrate to an open, virtualized delivery model at a time of their choosing.

A global organization, Ekinops (EKI) - a public company traded on the Euronext Paris exchange operates on four continents.

Name: Ekinops

ISIN code: FR0011466069

Ticker: EKI

Total number of shares: 26,431,086

For more information, visit www.ekinops.com

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Ekinops SA published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 17:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 130 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2022 8,66 M 9,23 M 9,23 M
Net cash 2022 20,3 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 216 M 231 M 231 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart EKINOPS
Duration : Period :
Ekinops Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EKINOPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,27 €
Average target price 9,88 €
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Didier Brédy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dmitri Pigoulevski Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Munière Chief Technology Officer
Philippe Moulin Group Chief Operating Officer
Nayla Masaad Khawam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKINOPS-1.55%231
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION3.20%4 252
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.3.38%1 674
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.3.44%1 620
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION1.04%685
SERCOMM CORPORATION0.52%642