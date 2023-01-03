Ekinops : Financial calendar for FY 2023

PARIS, January 3rd, 2023 - 6:00 pm - EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading supplier of telecommunication solutions for telecom operators and enterprises, announces its financial reporting calendar for FY 2023.
Date
Release
January 11, 2023
FY 2022 revenue
March 7, 2023
2022 annual results
April 13, 2023
Q1 2023 revenue
May 24, 2023
General Meeting
July 11, 2023
Q2 2023 revenue
July 27, 2023
H1 2023 results
October 11, 2023
Q3 2023 revenue
January 10, 2024
FY 2023 revenue
All press releases are published after Euronext Paris market close.
