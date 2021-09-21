Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ekinops
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKI   FR0011466069

EKINOPS

(EKI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ekinops : Interim Financial Report at June 30, 2021

09/21/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2 0 2 1

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2021

01

Public limited company with capital of €12,782,113.50 Headquarters: 3, rue Blaise Pascal - 22300 Lannion 444 829 592 RCS Saint-Brieuc

Interim financial report as of June 30, 2021

02

Contents

DECLARATION BY THE PERSONS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE INTERIM REPORT............................

04

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT............................................................................................................

05

1_Ekinops business in the first six months of the year..................................................................................................................................

05

2_Review of the COVID-19 situation..................................................................................................................................................................

05

3_Subsequent events after the interim closing................................................................................................................................................

05

4_Expected business trends for Ekinops through the end of the year......................................................................................................

05

5_Information on risks and uncertainties for the second half of the year.................................................................................................

06

6_Main transactions with related parties...........................................................................................................................................................

06

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS..........................................................................

07

1_Condensed consolidated statement of financial position.........................................................................................................................

07

2_Consolidated statement of comprehensive income....................................................................................................................................

08

3_Condensed statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity..............................................................................................

09

4_Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.....................................................................................................................................

10

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS...................

11

Note     1_General information..................................................................................................................................................................................

11

Note     2_Highlights in H1 2021.............................................................................................................................................................................

11

Note     3_Accounting principles, rules and methods.........................................................................................................................................

12

Note     4_Information on the seasonal or cyclical nature of Group business..............................................................................................

13

Note     5_Management of financial risk.................................................................................................................................................................

13

Note     6_Notes to the consolidated statement of financial position............................................................................................................

13

Note     7_Notes to the income statement.............................................................................................................................................................

21

Note     8_Sector information....................................................................................................................................................................................

25

Note     9_Off-balance-sheet items.........................................................................................................................................................................

25

Note     10_Main transactions with related parties.............................................................................................................................................

25

Note     11_Subsequent events after the interim closing..................................................................................................................................

25

REPORT BY THE STATUTORY AUDITORS ON THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION..........

26

03

03

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2021

Declaration by the persons responsible for the interim report

I hereby certify that the information contained in this amendment to the Universal Registration Document is, to the best of my knowledge, in accordance with the facts and contains no omission likely to affect its meaning.

I certify that, to my knowledge, the condensed consolidated financial statements for the past six months were drawn up in accordance with applicable accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities, financial position, and profits and losses of the Company and of all the companies included in the scope of consolidation, and that the interim management report provides a true picture of the significant events having occurred in the first six months of the financial year, their impact on the interim financial statements, and the main related-party transactions, together with a description of the main risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year.

Lannion, July 28, 2021

Didier Brédy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ekinops

04

﻿

Interim Management Report

1_Ekinops business in the first six months of the year

In H1 2021, Ekinops consolidated revenue topped the €50 million mark for the first time, reaching €50.8 million, reflecting growth of 11%. As a result, the Group is perfectly in line with its full-year target of double-digit revenue growth for 2021.

All the Group's businesses (Optical Transport, Access and Software) reported growth and contributed to this solid first-half performance. The Optical Transport business showed particularly strong momentum, with first-half growth of 26%.

The software and services business accounted for 12% of revenue in H1 2021 (vs 8% in H1 2020), notably thanks to the success of virtualization solutions for network functions.

First-half gross profit came to €27.8 million, bringing the consolidated gross margin to 54.7%.

First-half EBITDA stood at €9.4 million, for a consolidated EBITDA margin of 18.4%.

Operating profit was €1.9 million versus €1.1 million in H1 2020.

After accounting for €0.1 million in financial income and a tax expense of -€0.3 million, net income rose more than 77% in H1 2021 to €1.6 million, compared with €0.9 million in H1 2020.

2_Review of the COVID-19 situation

The Group stayed the course in the first half of 2021 despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the period, and in line with government measures in the countries where the Group has a physical presence, Ekinops implemented the necessary protocols to ensure the safety of its employees, stem the spread of the virus and limit its impact on business.

The Group did not resort to short-time unemployment measures in H1 2021.

The Group benefited from a €0.5 million subsidy in the first half of the year as part of the support measures implemented by the US government.

At the date of publication of this document, most Group employees continued to work from home.

3_Subsequent events after the interim closing

Granting in July 2021 of €3.6 million in financing to support the development of an NGOpt project (New Generation electronic equipment for Optical networks).

4_Expected business trends for Ekinops through the end of the year

In addition to strong revenue, demonstrating that Ekinops solutions respond to the needs of operators, the first half also saw strong order intake, illustrating the Group's increasing ability to attract operator investments.

Global supply pressures persist on certain electronics components but thus far have had only a minor impact on business activity thanks to the Group's control of its supply chain.

At the end of the first half, Ekinops remains confident in its ability to generate double-digitfull-year revenue growth for 2021.

Meanwhile, Ekinops remains active on the external growth front and continues to explore all the acquisition opportunities that could create value for the company.

05

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ekinops SA published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 10:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EKINOPS
06:42aEKINOPS : Interim Financial Report at June 30, 2021
PU
09/08EKINOPS : Selected by Slovak Telekom to Upgrade its Network Access Solution
PU
09/08Slovak Telekom Selects Ekinops to Deliver an Enhanced and Future-Proof Network Access S..
CI
09/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Delivery Hero, Walmart, Broadcom, JD.com, Didi Global...
09/02EKINOPS : Obtains Microsoft Teams Certification for its SBC Solutions
PU
08/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Pirelli, Nintendo, Novavax, Amazon, HelloFresh
08/05Grosse Pointe School System Selects Ekinops to Build WDM Network
CI
07/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Caterpillar, Chevron, Robinhood, Bayer, Gilead Sciences...
07/29EKINOPS H1 2021 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS : 11% revenue growth and 43% EBITDA increase in H1 20..
PR
07/29EKINOPS S.A. Announces Earnings Results for the First Half Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 103 M 121 M 121 M
Net income 2021 5,99 M 7,03 M 7,03 M
Net cash 2021 17,7 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 188 M 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 432
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart EKINOPS
Duration : Period :
Ekinops Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EKINOPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,31 €
Average target price 9,46 €
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Didier Brédy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dmitri Pigoulevski Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Munière Chief Technology Officer
Philippe Moulin Group Chief Operating Officer
Jean-Pierre Dumolard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKINOPS7.34%220
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.22.39%8 958
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-15.82%5 328
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.5.33%2 191
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.21%1 782
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-3.52%682