Ekinops : Interim Financial Report at June 30, 2021

Note 2_Highlights in H1 2021.............................................................................................................................................................................
Note 3_Accounting principles, rules and methods.........................................................................................................................................
Note 4_Information on the seasonal or cyclical nature of Group business..............................................................................................
Note 5_Management of financial risk.................................................................................................................................................................
Note 6_Notes to the consolidated statement of financial position............................................................................................................
Note 7_Notes to the income statement.............................................................................................................................................................
Note 10_Main transactions with related parties.............................................................................................................................................
Note 11_Subsequent events after the interim closing..................................................................................................................................
REPORT BY THE STATUTORY AUDITORS ON THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION..........
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2021
Declaration by the persons responsible for the interim report
I hereby certify that the information contained in this amendment to the Universal Registration Document is, to the best of my knowledge, in accordance with the facts and contains no omission likely to affect its meaning.
I certify that, to my knowledge, the condensed consolidated financial statements for the past six months were drawn up in accordance with applicable accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities, financial position, and profits and losses of the Company and of all the companies included in the scope of consolidation, and that the interim management report provides a true picture of the significant events having occurred in the first six months of the financial year, their impact on the interim financial statements, and the main related-party transactions, together with a description of the main risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year.
Lannion, July 28, 2021
Didier Brédy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ekinops
Interim Management Report
1_Ekinops business in the first six months of the year
In H1 2021, Ekinops consolidated revenue topped the €50 million mark for the first time, reaching €50.8 million, reflecting growth of 11%. As a result, the Group is perfectly in line with its full-year target of double-digit revenue growth for 2021.
All the Group's businesses (Optical Transport, Access and Software) reported growth and contributed to this solid first-half performance. The Optical Transport business showed particularly strong momentum, with first-half growth of 26%.
The software and services business accounted for 12% of revenue in H1 2021 (vs 8% in H1 2020), notably thanks to the success of virtualization solutions for network functions.
First-half gross profit came to €27.8 million, bringing the consolidated gross margin to 54.7%.
First-half EBITDA stood at €9.4 million, for a consolidated EBITDA margin of 18.4%.
Operating profit was €1.9 million versus €1.1 million in H1 2020.
After accounting for €0.1 million in financial income and a tax expense of -€0.3 million, net income rose more than 77% in H1 2021 to €1.6 million, compared with €0.9 million in H1 2020.
2_Review of the COVID-19 situation
The Group stayed the course in the first half of 2021 despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the period, and in line with government measures in the countries where the Group has a physical presence, Ekinops implemented the necessary protocols to ensure the safety of its employees, stem the spread of the virus and limit its impact on business.
The Group did not resort to short-time unemployment measures in H1 2021.
The Group benefited from a €0.5 million subsidy in the first half of the year as part of the support measures implemented by the US government.
At the date of publication of this document, most Group employees continued to work from home.
3_Subsequent events after the interim closing
Granting in July 2021 of €3.6 million in financing to support the development of an NGOpt project (New Generation electronic equipment for Optical networks).
4_Expected business trends for Ekinops through the end of the year
In addition to strong revenue, demonstrating that Ekinops solutions respond to the needs of operators, the first half also saw strong order intake, illustrating the Group's increasing ability to attract operator investments.
Global supply pressures persist on certain electronics components but thus far have had only a minor impact on business activity thanks to the Group's control of its supply chain.
At the end of the first half, Ekinops remains confident in its ability to generate double-digitfull-year revenue growth for 2021.
Meanwhile, Ekinops remains active on the external growth front and continues to explore all the acquisition opportunities that could create value for the company.
