Ekinops : Interim Financial Report at June 30, 2021

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2021

Declaration by the persons responsible for the interim report

I hereby certify that the information contained in this amendment to the Universal Registration Document is, to the best of my knowledge, in accordance with the facts and contains no omission likely to affect its meaning.

I certify that, to my knowledge, the condensed consolidated financial statements for the past six months were drawn up in accordance with applicable accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities, financial position, and profits and losses of the Company and of all the companies included in the scope of consolidation, and that the interim management report provides a true picture of the significant events having occurred in the first six months of the financial year, their impact on the interim financial statements, and the main related-party transactions, together with a description of the main risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year.

Lannion, July 28, 2021

Didier Brédy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ekinops