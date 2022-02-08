Ekinops : Introduces Compact OTN Solution

Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport systems and access network solutions, has delivered its first Ekinops360 ETSc, a new compact Optical Transport Networking (OTN) platform that enables a new Transport-as-a-Service (TaaS) model for service providers.

The optical wavelength services market is expected to nearly double by 2028 with small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) expected to provide a majority of that growth with sub-10G services making up over half of a $7 billion market*. OTN is the enabling technology to make this happen because it allows service providers to partition the capacity of a single optical carrier and sell it in sub-rate increments rather than requiring a customer to purchase an entire wavelength. OTN also allows the service provider to increase revenue by offering a premium, customized service level agreement (SLA) using secure, dedicated bandwidth and performance monitoring for each individual sub-rate service.

The Ekinops ETSc leverages this field proven technology using the latest advances in network processor chipsets to enable a new 'Transport-as-a-Service' (TaaS) model for service providers with the performance requirements that today's high capacity, high value services demand. OTN makes TaaS possible by allowing it to match the amount of bandwidth used to the client data rate for any size service from Gigabit Ethernet (1.25 Gbps) to 400GbE with dedicated resources end-to-end and rapid provisioning capability.

The Ekinops360 ETSc provides full OTN switch capability with scalability from 100Gbps to 6 Tbps to address the requirements of any network node from access to the core. As small as 1RU and with low power consumption, it can even be used as customer premises equipment (CPE) for Layer 1 services. Highly agile and flexible, the ETSc can be used for both new and existing infrastructure deployments as well as for service delivery. Initial interest came from a new North American Tier 1 customer and the ETSc is currently undergoing full field validation and integration into an open, multi-vendor SDN-controlled environment. The new OTN platform can also be managed by Celestis NMS, Ekinops' converged network management system that provides a single tool for end-to-end management of both Ekinops360 OTN and WDM networks.

"We designed the ETSc to be a flexible scalable, future-proof system using state-of-the-art technologies that can operate in open network environments," says Vincent Munière, Group Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Research & Development at Ekinops. "It will allow Ekinops to address new customers and applications that we couldn't with our WDM portfolio alone helping Ekinops achieve its stated goal of tripling transport revenue by the end of 2024."

For more information about the Ekinops360 portfolio, please visit https://www.ekinops.com/products-services/products/ekinops360/otn/ets-compact

* Source: "GLOBAL OPTICAL WAVELENGTH SERVICES MARKET POTENTIAL, TRENDS, AND OUTLOOK TO 2028 - Adroit Market Research"

