    EKI   FR0011466069

EKINOPS

(EKI)
Ekinops : Introduces Compact OTN Solution

02/08/2022 | 12:12pm EST
Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport systems and access network solutions, has delivered its first Ekinops360 ETSc, a new compact Optical Transport Networking (OTN) platform that enables a new Transport-as-a-Service (TaaS) model for service providers.

The optical wavelength services market is expected to nearly double by 2028 with small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) expected to provide a majority of that growth with sub-10G services making up over half of a $7 billion market*. OTN is the enabling technology to make this happen because it allows service providers to partition the capacity of a single optical carrier and sell it in sub-rate increments rather than requiring a customer to purchase an entire wavelength. OTN also allows the service provider to increase revenue by offering a premium, customized service level agreement (SLA) using secure, dedicated bandwidth and performance monitoring for each individual sub-rate service.

The Ekinops ETSc leverages this field proven technology using the latest advances in network processor chipsets to enable a new 'Transport-as-a-Service' (TaaS) model for service providers with the performance requirements that today's high capacity, high value services demand. OTN makes TaaS possible by allowing it to match the amount of bandwidth used to the client data rate for any size service from Gigabit Ethernet (1.25 Gbps) to 400GbE with dedicated resources end-to-end and rapid provisioning capability.

The Ekinops360 ETSc provides full OTN switch capability with scalability from 100Gbps to 6 Tbps to address the requirements of any network node from access to the core. As small as 1RU and with low power consumption, it can even be used as customer premises equipment (CPE) for Layer 1 services. Highly agile and flexible, the ETSc can be used for both new and existing infrastructure deployments as well as for service delivery. Initial interest came from a new North American Tier 1 customer and the ETSc is currently undergoing full field validation and integration into an open, multi-vendor SDN-controlled environment. The new OTN platform can also be managed by Celestis NMS, Ekinops' converged network management system that provides a single tool for end-to-end management of both Ekinops360 OTN and WDM networks.

"We designed the ETSc to be a flexible scalable, future-proof system using state-of-the-art technologies that can operate in open network environments," says Vincent Munière, Group Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Research & Development at Ekinops. "It will allow Ekinops to address new customers and applications that we couldn't with our WDM portfolio alone helping Ekinops achieve its stated goal of tripling transport revenue by the end of 2024."

For more information about the Ekinops360 portfolio, please visit https://www.ekinops.com/products-services/products/ekinops360/otn/ets-compact

* Source: "GLOBAL OPTICAL WAVELENGTH SERVICES MARKET POTENTIAL, TRENDS, AND OUTLOOK TO 2028 - Adroit Market Research"

About Ekinops

Ekinops is a leading provider of open and fully interoperable Layer 1, 2 and 3 solutions to service providers around the world. Our programmable and highly scalable solutions enable the fast, flexible and cost-effective deployment of new services for both high-speed, high-capacity optical transport as well as virtualization-enabled managed enterprise services.

Our product portfolio consists of three highly complementary product and service sets: EKINOPS360, OneAccess and Compose.

EKINOPS360 provides optical transport solutions for metro, regional and long-distance networks with WDM for high-capacity point-to-point, ring and optical mesh architectures, and OTN for improved bandwidth utilization and efficient multi-service aggregation.

OneAccess offers a wide choice of physical and virtualized deployment options for Layer 2 and Layer 3 access network functions.

Compose supports service providers in making their networks software-defined with a variety of software management tools and services, including the scalable SD-WAN Xpress.

As service providers embrace SDN and NFV deployment models, Ekinops enables future-proofed deployment today, enabling operators to seamlessly migrate to an open, virtualized delivery model at a time of their choosing.

A global organization, Ekinops (EKI) - a public company traded on the Euronext Paris exchange operates on four continents.

Disclaimer

Ekinops SA published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 17:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
