Ekinops: buyback of nearly 121,000 shares
The transaction was carried out as part of the company's share buyback program at a price of 4.04 euros per share, representing a total amount of 0.49 million euros. On completion of the transaction, treasury shares represented 0.45% of the share capital.
The purpose of this transaction is to enable Ekinops to cover its obligations in connection with free share allocation programs, and thus to limit the dilution associated with these instruments for all shareholders.
