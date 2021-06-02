Ekinops : Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

TOTAL ASSETS 168 493 155 397 Issued capital 4.11 12 731 12 064 Share premiums 112 020 109 435 Consolidated reserves - Group share (33 711) (36 254) Translation reserves (3 272) (390) Profit (loss) for the period - Group share 3 173 1 583 Shareholders' equity (Group share) 90 941 86 437 Total shareholders' equity 90 941 86 437 Non-current financial debt 4.12 22 935 11 485 Non-current lease liabilities 4.6 3 885 4 907 Non-current provisions 4.14 765 765 Commitments to personnel 4.15 3 384 3 144 Other non-current liabilities 4.17 864 489 Deferred tax liabilities 5.7 3 345 5 139 Total non-current liabilities 35 178 25 929 Current financial debt 4.12 14 908 12 524 Current lease liabilities 4.6 1 605 1 571 Current provisions 4.14 1 402 1 253 Debts on acquisition of current securities 4.16 147 756 Derivative instrument liabilities 4.18 80 42 Trade payables and related accounts 4.18 12 381 13 831 Current tax payable 4.18 438 680 Other current liabilities 4.18 11 413 12 374 Total current liabilities 42 374 43 031 TOTAL LIABILITIES 168 493 155 397

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated annual financial statements.

1: The Group finalized the Ekinops Brasil purchase price allocation during the 2020 financial year. Some items were affected by the retrospective impact of this purchase price allocation. The column "December 31, 2019" and the notes incorporate these impacts, which are detailed in Note 4.1 of this report.