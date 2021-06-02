Ekinops : Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
06/02/2021 | 02:51pm EDT
2020
2021
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(In thousands of euros)
Goodwill
Intangible assets
Tangible assets
Non-current financial assets
Rights of use
Other non-current assets
Deferred tax assets
Total non-current assets
Inventories
Trade receivables and related accounts Other current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Total current assets
Notes
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019 1
4.1
28 349
28 689
4.2
27 191
34 340
4.3
3 137
2 582
4.5
1 090
1 084
4.6
5 261
6 164
4.5
10 244
8 739
5.7
2 371
2 293
77 643
83 891
4.7
13 911
10 497
4.8
22 341
21 364
4.9
4 963
7 057
4.10
49 635
32 588
90 850
71 506
TOTAL ASSETS
168 493
155 397
Issued capital
4.11
12 731
12 064
Share premiums
112 020
109 435
Consolidated reserves - Group share
(33 711)
(36 254)
Translation reserves
(3 272)
(390)
Profit (loss) for the period - Group share
3 173
1 583
Shareholders' equity (Group share)
90 941
86 437
Total shareholders' equity
90 941
86 437
Non-current financial debt
4.12
22 935
11 485
Non-current lease liabilities
4.6
3 885
4 907
Non-current provisions
4.14
765
765
Commitments to personnel
4.15
3 384
3 144
Other non-current liabilities
4.17
864
489
Deferred tax liabilities
5.7
3 345
5 139
Total non-current liabilities
35 178
25 929
Current financial debt
4.12
14 908
12 524
Current lease liabilities
4.6
1 605
1 571
Current provisions
4.14
1 402
1 253
Debts on acquisition of current securities
4.16
147
756
Derivative instrument liabilities
4.18
80
42
Trade payables and related accounts
4.18
12 381
13 831
Current tax payable
4.18
438
680
Other current liabilities
4.18
11 413
12 374
Total current liabilities
42 374
43 031
TOTAL LIABILITIES
168 493
155 397
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated annual financial statements.
1: The Group finalized the Ekinops Brasil purchase price allocation during the 2020 financial year. Some items were affected by the retrospective impact of this purchase price allocation. The column "December 31, 2019" and the notes incorporate these impacts, which are detailed in Note 4.1 of this report.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands of euros)
Notes
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019 1
Revenue
5.1
92 800
93 477
Cost of sales
3.3.2.1
(41 681)
(43 594)
Gross margin
51 119
49 883
Research and development costs
5.2
(22 086)
(18 678)
Marketing and sales costs
5.2
(18 005)
(18 470)
General and administrative expenses
5.2
(7 523)
(8 237)
Current operating profit (loss)
3 505
4 497
Other operating income and expenses
5.5
(186)
(2 572)
Operating profit (loss)
3 319
1 925
Net borrowing cost
5.6
(557)
(442)
Other financial income and expenses
5.6
(792)
62
Pre-tax profit (loss)
1 970
1 544
Tax expense
5.7
1 202
39
Net income for the period
3 173
1 583
Portion attributable to Ekinops SA shareholders:
5.8
3 173
1 583
Portion attributable to non-controlling interests:
-
-
5.8
Basic earnings per share (€/share):
0,13
0,07
Diluted earnings per share (€/share):
0,12
0,07
EBITDA
11
14 769
14 954
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands of euros)
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019 1
Net income for the period
3 173
1 583
Other recyclable components of comprehensive income:
(2 882)
(709)
Currency translation adjustments, net of taxes
(2 882)
(709)
Currency translation adjustments
(2 882)
(709)
Tax effect
-
-
Other non-recyclable components of comprehensive income:
(106)
(552)
Actuarial gains and losses, net of taxes
(68)
(536)
Actuarial gains (losses) on commitments to personnel
(68)
(536)
Tax effect
-
-
Financial instruments, net of taxes
(38)
(16)
Change in fair value of hedging financial instruments
(38)
(16)
Tax effect
-
-
Total other comprehensive income
(2 988)
(1 261)
Comprehensive income
185
322
Portion attributable to Ekinops SA shareholders:
185
322
Portion attributable to non-controlling interests:
-
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated annual financial statements.
1: The Group finalized the Ekinops Brasil purchase price allocation during the 2020 financial year. Some items were affected by the retrospective impact of this purchase price allocation. The column "December 31, 2019" and the notes incorporate these impacts, which are detailed in Note 4.1 of this report.
CHANGES IN CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Number of
Reserves and
Translation
Shareholders'
Non-controlling
Total
(In thousands of euros)
Capital
Share premium
retained
equity,
shareholders'
shares
earnings
reserves
Group share
interests
equity
At January 1, 2019
21 529 161
10 765
103 163
(38 486)
318
75 759
-
75 759
Net income for the period
-
-
-
1 623
-
1 623
-
1 623
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
(552)
(709)
(1 261)
-
(1 261)
Comprehensive income
-
-
-
1 071
(709)
362
-
362
Impact of first-time adoption of IFRS 16 (net of corporate tax)
(278)
(278)
-
(278)
Treasury shares
-
-
-
1
-
1
-
1
Share-based payments
-
-
-
1 800
-
1 800
-
1 800
Capital increase
2 598 516
1 299
6 272
(237)
-
7 334
-
7 334
Other - OneAccess earnout payable in shares
-
-
1 499
-
1 499
-
1 499
At December 31, 2019 - reported
24 127 677
12 064
109 435
(34 630)
(391)
86 477
-
86 477
Retrospective impact of the finalization of the Ekinops Brasil
-
-
-
(40)
-
(40)
-
(40)
purchase price allocation
At January 1, 2020 restated1
24 127 677
12 064
109 435
(34 670)
(391)
86 437
-
86 437
Net income for the period
-
-
-
3 173
-
3 173
-
3 173
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
(106)
(2 882)
(2 988)
-
(2 988)
Comprehensive income
-
-
-
3 067
(2 882)
185
-
185
Treasury shares
-
-
-
18
-
18
-
18
Options exercised and bonus shares issued
1 334 328
667
2 817
(232)
-
3 252
-
3 252
Share-based payments
-
-
-
872
-
872
-
872
Other
-
-
177
-
177
-
177
At December 31, 2020
25 462 005
12 731
112 252
(30 768)
(3 273)
90 941
-
90 941
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated annual financial statements.
1: The Group finalized the Ekinops Brasil purchase price allocation during the 2020 financial year. Some items were affected by the retrospective impact of this purchase price allocation. The column "December 31, 2019" and the notes incorporate these impacts, which are detailed in Note 4.1 of this report.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of euros)
Notes
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019 1
Net income for the period
3 173
1 583
Elimination of amortization (excluding rights of use), depreciation, and provisions
5.4
8 781
6 762
Elimination of amortization of rights of use (IFRS 16)
4.6.1
1 633
1 686
Elimination of share-based payment expenses
4.11.2
872
1 800
Elimination of deferred taxes
5.7
(1 977)
(834)
Elimination of other items without cash flow impact
129
38
Cash flow after taxes and net borrowing costs
12 611
11 035
Elimination of change in earnout fair value
4.16
-
157
Elimination of tax expense (income)
5.7
776
795
Neutralization of financial interest related to rent liabilities
4.6
145
194
Neutralization of borrowing costs disbursed
5.6
283
210
Cash flow before taxes and net borrowing costs
13 815
12 391
Impact of change in working capital requirements
4.19
(5 599)
(1 886)
Taxes paid
(981)
(861)
Cash flows from operating activities
7 235
9 644
Acquisitions of tangible and intangible assets
4.4
(4 312)
(3 933)
Disposal of tangible and intangible assets
4.16
-
-
Acquisition of securities
(609)
(12 249)
Change in loans, advances, and security deposits
4.5
(15)
96
Cash flows from investing activities
(4 937)
(16 086)
Change in share capital and share premiums
3
3 252
7 334
Trading in treasury shares
4.11
18
1
Issue of new loans
16 608
11 714
Loan repayments
4.11
(3 892)
(4 392)
Financial interest paid
4.6
(283)
(212)
Repayment of rent liabilities
(1 645)
(1 682)
Financial interest related to rent liabilities
4.6
(145)
(194)
Change in factoring debt
4.11
1 082
1 729
Change in other financial debt
4.11
(55)
(311)
Cash flows from financing activities
14 940
13 987
Impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(72)
17 047
7 473
Opening cash and cash equivalents:
32 588
25 115
Closing cash and cash equivalents:
49 635
32 588
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated annual financial statements.
1: The Group finalized the Ekinops Brasil purchase price allocation during the 2020 financial year. Some items were affected by the retrospective impact of this purchase price allocation. The column "December 31, 2019" and the notes incorporate these impacts, which are detailed in Note 4.1 of this report.
