  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ekinops
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKI   FR0011466069

EKINOPS

(EKI)
Ekinops : Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

06/02/2021
2 0 2 0

2 0 2 1

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(In thousands of euros)

Goodwill

Intangible assets

Tangible assets

Non-current financial assets

Rights of use

Other non-current assets

Deferred tax assets

Total non-current assets

Inventories

Trade receivables and related accounts Other current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Total current assets

Notes

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019 1

4.1

28 349

28 689

4.2

27 191

34 340

4.3

3 137

2 582

4.5

1 090

1 084

4.6

5 261

6 164

4.5

10 244

8 739

5.7

2 371

2 293

77 643

83 891

4.7

13 911

10 497

4.8

22 341

21 364

4.9

4 963

7 057

4.10

49 635

32 588

90 850

71 506

TOTAL ASSETS

168 493

155 397

Issued capital

4.11

12 731

12 064

Share premiums

112 020

109 435

Consolidated reserves - Group share

(33 711)

(36 254)

Translation reserves

(3 272)

(390)

Profit (loss) for the period - Group share

3 173

1 583

Shareholders' equity (Group share)

90 941

86 437

Total shareholders' equity

90 941

86 437

Non-current financial debt

4.12

22 935

11 485

Non-current lease liabilities

4.6

3 885

4 907

Non-current provisions

4.14

765

765

Commitments to personnel

4.15

3 384

3 144

Other non-current liabilities

4.17

864

489

Deferred tax liabilities

5.7

3 345

5 139

Total non-current liabilities

35 178

25 929

Current financial debt

4.12

14 908

12 524

Current lease liabilities

4.6

1 605

1 571

Current provisions

4.14

1 402

1 253

Debts on acquisition of current securities

4.16

147

756

Derivative instrument liabilities

4.18

80

42

Trade payables and related accounts

4.18

12 381

13 831

Current tax payable

4.18

438

680

Other current liabilities

4.18

11 413

12 374

Total current liabilities

42 374

43 031

TOTAL LIABILITIES

168 493

155 397

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated annual financial statements.

1: The Group finalized the Ekinops Brasil purchase price allocation during the 2020 financial year. Some items were affected by the retrospective impact of this purchase price allocation. The column "December 31, 2019" and the notes incorporate these impacts, which are detailed in Note 4.1 of this report.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands of euros)

Notes

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019 1

Revenue

5.1

92 800

93 477

Cost of sales

3.3.2.1

(41 681)

(43 594)

Gross margin

51 119

49 883

Research and development costs

5.2

(22 086)

(18 678)

Marketing and sales costs

5.2

(18 005)

(18 470)

General and administrative expenses

5.2

(7 523)

(8 237)

Current operating profit (loss)

3 505

4 497

Other operating income and expenses

5.5

(186)

(2 572)

Operating profit (loss)

3 319

1 925

Net borrowing cost

5.6

(557)

(442)

Other financial income and expenses

5.6

(792)

62

Pre-tax profit (loss)

1 970

1 544

Tax expense

5.7

1 202

39

Net income for the period

3 173

1 583

Portion attributable to Ekinops SA shareholders:

5.8

3 173

1 583

Portion attributable to non-controlling interests:

-

-

5.8

Basic earnings per share (€/share):

0,13

0,07

Diluted earnings per share (€/share):

0,12

0,07

EBITDA

11

14 769

14 954

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands of euros)

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019 1

Net income for the period

3 173

1 583

Other recyclable components of comprehensive income:

(2 882)

(709)

Currency translation adjustments, net of taxes

(2 882)

(709)

Currency translation adjustments

(2 882)

(709)

Tax effect

-

-

Other non-recyclable components of comprehensive income:

(106)

(552)

Actuarial gains and losses, net of taxes

(68)

(536)

Actuarial gains (losses) on commitments to personnel

(68)

(536)

Tax effect

-

-

Financial instruments, net of taxes

(38)

(16)

Change in fair value of hedging financial instruments

(38)

(16)

Tax effect

-

-

Total other comprehensive income

(2 988)

(1 261)

Comprehensive income

185

322

Portion attributable to Ekinops SA shareholders:

185

322

Portion attributable to non-controlling interests:

-

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated annual financial statements.

1: The Group finalized the Ekinops Brasil purchase price allocation during the 2020 financial year. Some items were affected by the retrospective impact of this purchase price allocation. The column "December 31, 2019" and the notes incorporate these impacts, which are detailed in Note 4.1 of this report.

CHANGES IN CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Number of

Reserves and

Translation

Shareholders'

Non-controlling

Total

(In thousands of euros)

Capital

Share premium

retained

equity,

shareholders'

shares

earnings

reserves

Group share

interests

equity

At January 1, 2019

21 529 161

10 765

103 163

(38 486)

318

75 759

-

75 759

Net income for the period

-

-

-

1 623

-

1 623

-

1 623

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

(552)

(709)

(1 261)

-

(1 261)

Comprehensive income

-

-

-

1 071

(709)

362

-

362

Impact of first-time adoption of IFRS 16 (net of corporate tax)

(278)

(278)

-

(278)

Treasury shares

-

-

-

1

-

1

-

1

Share-based payments

-

-

-

1 800

-

1 800

-

1 800

Capital increase

2 598 516

1 299

6 272

(237)

-

7 334

-

7 334

Other - OneAccess earnout payable in shares

-

-

1 499

-

1 499

-

1 499

At December 31, 2019 - reported

24 127 677

12 064

109 435

(34 630)

(391)

86 477

-

86 477

Retrospective impact of the finalization of the Ekinops Brasil

-

-

-

(40)

-

(40)

-

(40)

purchase price allocation

At January 1, 2020 restated1

24 127 677

12 064

109 435

(34 670)

(391)

86 437

-

86 437

Net income for the period

-

-

-

3 173

-

3 173

-

3 173

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

(106)

(2 882)

(2 988)

-

(2 988)

Comprehensive income

-

-

-

3 067

(2 882)

185

-

185

Treasury shares

-

-

-

18

-

18

-

18

Options exercised and bonus shares issued

1 334 328

667

2 817

(232)

-

3 252

-

3 252

Share-based payments

-

-

-

872

-

872

-

872

Other

-

-

177

-

177

-

177

At December 31, 2020

25 462 005

12 731

112 252

(30 768)

(3 273)

90 941

-

90 941

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated annual financial statements.

1: The Group finalized the Ekinops Brasil purchase price allocation during the 2020 financial year. Some items were affected by the retrospective impact of this purchase price allocation. The column "December 31, 2019" and the notes incorporate these impacts, which are detailed in Note 4.1 of this report.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of euros)

Notes

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019 1

Net income for the period

3 173

1 583

Elimination of amortization (excluding rights of use), depreciation, and provisions

5.4

8 781

6 762

Elimination of amortization of rights of use (IFRS 16)

4.6.1

1 633

1 686

Elimination of share-based payment expenses

4.11.2

872

1 800

Elimination of deferred taxes

5.7

(1 977)

(834)

Elimination of other items without cash flow impact

129

38

Cash flow after taxes and net borrowing costs

12 611

11 035

Elimination of change in earnout fair value

4.16

-

157

Elimination of tax expense (income)

5.7

776

795

Neutralization of financial interest related to rent liabilities

4.6

145

194

Neutralization of borrowing costs disbursed

5.6

283

210

Cash flow before taxes and net borrowing costs

13 815

12 391

Impact of change in working capital requirements

4.19

(5 599)

(1 886)

Taxes paid

(981)

(861)

Cash flows from operating activities

7 235

9 644

Acquisitions of tangible and intangible assets

4.4

(4 312)

(3 933)

Disposal of tangible and intangible assets

4.16

-

-

Acquisition of securities

(609)

(12 249)

Change in loans, advances, and security deposits

4.5

(15)

96

Cash flows from investing activities

(4 937)

(16 086)

Change in share capital and share premiums

3

3 252

7 334

Trading in treasury shares

4.11

18

1

Issue of new loans

16 608

11 714

Loan repayments

4.11

(3 892)

(4 392)

Financial interest paid

4.6

(283)

(212)

Repayment of rent liabilities

(1 645)

(1 682)

Financial interest related to rent liabilities

4.6

(145)

(194)

Change in factoring debt

4.11

1 082

1 729

Change in other financial debt

4.11

(55)

(311)

Cash flows from financing activities

14 940

13 987

Impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

  1. (72)

17 047

7 473

Opening cash and cash equivalents:

32 588

25 115

Closing cash and cash equivalents:

49 635

32 588

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated annual financial statements.

1: The Group finalized the Ekinops Brasil purchase price allocation during the 2020 financial year. Some items were affected by the retrospective impact of this purchase price allocation. The column "December 31, 2019" and the notes incorporate these impacts, which are detailed in Note 4.1 of this report.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ekinops SA published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 18:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 102 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2021 5,42 M 6,62 M 6,62 M
Net cash 2021 18,5 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 181 M 222 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 82,5%
