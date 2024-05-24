Ekinops: new headquarters inaugurated in Lannion
Located in the heart of France's historic telecommunications technology center, the building 'meets the need for shared workspaces, but also responds to strong environmental concerns with more energy-efficient buildings'.
These new premises reflect a need for spaces adapted to all activities, centered around innovation, software development, production of cutting-edge equipment and training for operators", adds the group.
