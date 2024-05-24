Ekinops: new headquarters inaugurated in Lannion

Ekinops announces the inauguration of its new headquarters in Lannion (Côtes-d'Armor). Bringing together more than a hundred employees, the company's new flagship occupies a 20,000 m² site.



Located in the heart of France's historic telecommunications technology center, the building 'meets the need for shared workspaces, but also responds to strong environmental concerns with more energy-efficient buildings'.



These new premises reflect a need for spaces adapted to all activities, centered around innovation, software development, production of cutting-edge equipment and training for operators", adds the group.



