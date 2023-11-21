Company: Ekip-98 Holding AD (HEKB)
The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Ekip-98 Holding AD (HEKB), ISIN BG2100013221, is discontinued as of 21 November 2023. Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal BGN 1,000.
The change is due to a notification of a delay in interest payment due by 18 November 2023.
For further information, contact the BSE Trading Surveillance Department at +359 2 9370944 or +359 2 9370942.
