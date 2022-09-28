Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Ekip-98 Holding AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEKI   BG1100007985

EKIP-98 HOLDING AD

(HEKI)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-30
21.20 BGN   -.--%
08/25Ekip 98 : Coupon Payment
PU
08/11Ekip 98 : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
PU
08/04Ekip 98 : Coupon Payment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ekip 98 : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

09/28/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 28.09.2022 11:00:48 (local time)

Company: Ekip-98 Holding AD-Sofia (5EKA)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 June 2022 submitted by De Novo EAD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of the issue of Ekip-98 Holding AD (5EKA), ISIN BG2100002174.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Ekip 98 Holding AD v likvidatsiya published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 18:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EKIP-98 HOLDING AD
08/25Ekip 98 : Coupon Payment
PU
08/11Ekip 98 : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
PU
08/04Ekip 98 : Coupon Payment
PU
06/07Ekip 98 : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
02/04Ekip 98 : Coupon Payment
PU
02/04Ekip 98 : Partial Repayment
PU
2020Quentrol Ltd. cancelled the acquisition of remaining 60.05% stake in Advisory Services ..
CI
2019Quentrol Ltd. agreed to acquire remaining 60.05% stake in Advisory Services Consulting ..
CI
More news
Chart EKIP-98 HOLDING AD
Duration : Period :
Ekip-98 Holding AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Georgi Hristov Komitov Chairman
Tereza Yordanova Aleksieva Independent Director
Desislava Dragomirova Yankova Director
Vanesa Dikran Kradzhyan Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKIP-98 HOLDING AD3.92%8
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-29.38%44 171
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.04%22 103
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-27.89%9 797
HAL TRUST-22.37%9 422
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-22.71%8 418