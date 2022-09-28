Ekip 98 : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

28.09.2022 11:00:48 (local time)

Company: Ekip-98 Holding AD-Sofia (5EKA)

BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 June 2022 submitted by De Novo EAD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of the issue of Ekip-98 Holding AD (5EKA), ISIN BG2100002174.

The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

