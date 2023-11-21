Other information 21.11.2023 17:17:06 (local time)
Company: Ekip-98 Holding AD (HEKB)
Company: Ekip-98 Holding AD (HEKB)
BSE received a notification under Art. 100g (2), items 1 and 2 of the POSA from UG Market EAD, in the latter's capacity as a trustee of the bondholders of Ekip-98 Holding AD (HEKB), ISIN BG2100013221, of a requested explanation from the issuer of the reasons that led to the delay in the interest payment due by 18 November 2023.
on 21 November 2023