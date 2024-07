Ekobot AB (publ) is a Sweden-based company produces agricultural and farm machinery and equipment. The Company is engaged in the development, production and sale of autonomous agricultural robots. Ekobot AB offers autonomous field robots that can deal with mechanical weed control. Ekobot AB (publ) is developing a system solution for weed identification using vision technology and artificial intelligence. Robots can cut weeds from the ground level, which reduces the risk of new root shoots forming, and crops do not have to compete with weeds for nutrients, water and light. The system can be adapted as needed to cover various large areas, for example to handle several rows of crops at the same time.