Ekopak : Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Ekopak

6 April, 2023
Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Ekopak
We would like to invite our shareholders to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Ekopak NV taking place on May 9, 2023.
It's a unique opportunity to meet with the management and to discuss the company's results and strategy.
All documents with regards to Ekopak's Annual Shareholders' Meeting can be found by clicking the button below:
Disclaimer
Ekopak NV published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 18:43:02 UTC.