    EKOP   BE0974380124

EKOPAK NV

(EKOP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:23:56 2023-04-06 am EDT
18.90 EUR   +1.07%
Ekopak : Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Ekopak
PU
03/27Ekopak : 2nd Half and Full year 2022
PU
03/27Ekopak NV Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Ekopak : Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Ekopak

04/06/2023 | 02:44pm EDT
6 April, 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Ekopak

We would like to invite our shareholders to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Ekopak NV taking place on May 9, 2023.

It's a unique opportunity to meet with the management and to discuss the company's results and strategy.

All documents with regards to Ekopak's Annual Shareholders' Meeting can be found by clicking the button below:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ekopak NV published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 18:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 26,0 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net income 2023 -2,00 M -2,18 M -2,18 M
Net Debt 2023 6,00 M 6,55 M 6,55 M
P/E ratio 2023 -144x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 277 M 303 M 303 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
EV / Sales 2024 9,73x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 22,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 18,70 €
Average target price 20,00 €
Spread / Average Target 6,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter Loose Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Els de Keukelaere Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Pieter Bourgeois Chairman
Joost van der Spurt Chief Technical Officer
Tim de Maet Chief Operations Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKOPAK NV8.09%303
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-8.97%11 831
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC8.58%9 151
SEVERN TRENT PLC9.85%9 132
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-12.75%6 758
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-0.93%3 390
