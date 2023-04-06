Ekopak : Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Ekopak

Ekopak Sustainable Water

Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Ekopak 6 April, 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Ekopak

We would like to invite our shareholders to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Ekopak NV taking place on May 9, 2023.

It's a unique opportunity to meet with the management and to discuss the company's results and strategy.

All documents with regards to Ekopak's Annual Shareholders' Meeting can be found by clicking the button below: