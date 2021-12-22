Log in
    0EK2   DE000A161234

EKOTECHNIKA AG

(0EK2)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ekotechnika : EkoNiva News No. 73

12/22/2021 | 06:23am EST
Please find here the newest edition of EkoNiva News with reports and analyses on the agriculture of Russia and the EkoNiva Group.

This magazine is available both in Russian and English.

Would you like to receive a printed copy of EkoNiva News in the mail? Just write us an email: Contact.

We hope that you will enjoy reading it - Ekosem-Agrar AG

EkoNiva News No. 73 English

EkoNiva News No. 73 Russian

Disclaimer

Ekotechnika AG published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 11:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 225 M 254 M 254 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 65,9 M 74,3 M 74,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 21,00 €
Average target price 20,60 €
Spread / Average Target -1,90%
Managers and Directors
Stefan Dürr Chief Executive Officer
Olga Ohly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rolf Zürn Member-Supervisory Board
Marius Hoerner Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Bläsi Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKOTECHNIKA AG29.63%74
TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD.24.93%7 143
SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.77%5 639
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.16.83%3 904
TITAN MACHINERY INC.62.66%705
FERRONORDIC AB (PUBL)100.76%502