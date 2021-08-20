Log in
    0EK2   DE000A161234

EKOTECHNIKA AG

(0EK2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/20 11:17:07 am
19.6 EUR   +2.62%
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ekotechnika : divests forestry machinery business

08/20/2021 | 11:01am EDT
DGAP-News: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Ekotechnika AG divests forestry machinery business

20.08.2021 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ekotechnika AG divests forestry machinery business

Walldorf, 20 August 2021 - Ekotechnika AG (primary market; ISIN: DE000A161234), the German holding company of the largest dealer of international agricultural machinery in Russia, has announced the sale of Ambitech, the subsidiary that is responsible for the distribution of forestry machinery from Canadian manufacturer Tigercat Industries. The parties agreed not to disclose the terms of the signed purchase agreements.

The Group's operating company, EkoNiva-Technika, had entered into a partnership with Tigercat in November 2018 to build up forestry machinery operations in the regions served by the Ekotechnika Group. As part of its strategic plans for the future, the Executive Board has now decided to pave the way for a further expansion of the cooperation with the Group's traditional main supplier, the U.S. John Deere Group, thus further extending the long-standing successful cooperation in the agricultural machinery sector.

The forestry machinery segment recently represented only around 4% of the Group's total sales revenues and has not made a positive contribution to earnings so far.
 

About Ekotechnika
Ekotechnika AG, Walldorf, is the German holding company of the EkoNiva-Technika Group, the largest distributor of agricultural machinery in Russia. The main partner and principal supplier is John Deere, the world's largest and market-leading manufacturer of agricultural machinery. Ekotechnika's main business lies in selling new equipment such as tractors and combines but also soil tillage machines. In addition, the company sells spare parts, provides service and maintenance and offers its customers smart farming technologies. Founder and Chairman of the Executive Board of Ekotechnika AG is Stefan Dürr, who has been active in the Russian farming sector since the late eighties and has been instrumental in its modernization over the past two decades. Operating 23 locations in five attractive Russian farming regions, Ekotechnika today employs around 730 people and generated sales revenues of around EUR 194 million in 2019/20. The Ekotechnika stock is listed on the Primary Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A161234) as well as on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.


Contact
Ekotechnika AG // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60 // E: info@ekotechnika.de // www.ekotechnika.de

Press / Investor Relations
Fabian Kirchmann, Anna-Lena Mayer // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 // E: presse@ekotechnika.de


20.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ekotechnika AG
Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60
E-mail: info@ekotechnika.de
Internet: www.ekotechnika.de
ISIN: DE000A161234
WKN: A16123
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1227949

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1227949  20.08.2021 

© EQS 2021
All news about EKOTECHNIKA AG
11:04aEKOTECHNIKA : divests forestry machinery business
PU
11:01aPRESS RELEASE : Ekotechnika AG divests forestry machinery business
DJ
11:01aEKOTECHNIKA : divests forestry machinery business
EQ
07/22EKOTECHNIKA : Digital reality
PU
07/16EKOTECHNIKA : again raises earnings forecast for the financial year 2020/2021
PU
07/16DGAP-ADHOC : Ekotechnika AG again raises earnings forecast for the financial yea..
DJ
07/16Ekotechnika AG Provides Raises Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2021
CI
06/21EKOTECHNIKA : EkoNiva News No. 71
PU
06/18EKOTECHNIKA : Interim Financial Statements 31.03.2021
PU
06/18EKOTECHNIKA : stays on growth track in H1 2020/21
PU
Financials
Sales 2020 194 M 226 M 226 M
Net income 2020 1,74 M 2,03 M 2,03 M
Net Debt 2020 29,7 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 60,0 M 70,1 M 70,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan Dürr Chief Executive Officer
Olga Ohly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rolf Zürn Member-Supervisory Board
Marius Hoerner Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Bläsi Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKOTECHNIKA AG17.90%70
TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD.19.60%7 018
SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.73%6 305
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.21.31%4 138
TITAN MACHINERY INC.38.93%600
FERRONORDIC AB (PUBL)55.97%405