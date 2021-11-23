Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. Ekotechnika AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    0EK2   DE000A161234

EKOTECHNIKA AG

(0EK2)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ekotechnika : employees receive five awards in John Deere competition

11/23/2021 | 03:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Ekotechnika team successfully participated in the "Best Digital Dealer John Deere 2021" competition. 18 teams from Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan competed in the online format during the year. The main objective of the competition was to promote the digitalization of agriculture.

John Deere, the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry equipment, evaluated the results of the Best Digital Dealer John Deere competition. With the competition, the company wanted to promote the digitalization of agriculture. The competition was held online, with a total of 18 teams from Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Ekotechnika was represented by three teams from different sales regions. The Ekotechnika team from the Black Earth region took the third place and was the only team from Russia to make it to the podium.

The competition consisted of several stages. First, knowledge of the Software Operations Center and the ability to solve practical tasks using John Deere's digital tools were tested. In addition, participants presented their marketing projects to promote digital solutions at the "MarCom Rally". The evaluation of the results in different categories was done independently.

"In the current year, Ekotechnika has made considerable progress in the field of digitalization of agriculture and significantly increased sales of AMS (Agricultural Management Solutions) systems. We offer about 50 digital solutions from John Deere, which enable farms to significantly reduce costs and increase productivity. Ekotechnika specialists have done a tremendous job during the year, documenting about 2.7 million hectares of land in John Deere's database," says Artem Novikov, Head of Smart Farming at Ekotechnika in Russia.

The documentation makes it possible to evaluate the quality of field work and make effective decisions. For example, with the help of yield maps, specialists can create instructions for differentiated sowing and fertilization.

"Today, John Deere's self-propelled AutoTrac technology is in trend, as is the AutoTrac Universal (ATU 300) system, which is compatible with all brands of agricultural machinery. The Section Control system, which allows the material supply to be automatically switched off on areas that have already been worked, is also becoming increasingly popular," continues Artem Novikov.

The Ekotechnika team from the Central Region won the first place in the category "Working with the Operations Center and selling John Deere digital solutions," and the second place went to Ekotechnika-Siberia. In the "MarCom Rally" category, the teams from the Black Earth Region and Siberia presented the best marketing strategies for digital solutions in agriculture.

Disclaimer

Ekotechnika AG published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 08:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EKOTECHNIKA AG
03:39aEKOTECHNIKA : employees receive five awards in John Deere competition
PU
10/25EKOTECHNIKA AG : SMC Research starts coverage with Buy Rating
PU
10/25EKOTECHNIKA AG : SMC Research starts coverage with Buy Rating
EQ
10/14EKOTECHNIKA : is official distributor of the Italian brand Mazzotti
PU
10/04EKOTECHNIKA : Forbes ranks EkoNiva among the largest private companies in Russia
PU
10/01EKOTECHNIKA : Going smart
PU
09/06EKOTECHNIKA AG : Positive performance in the first nine months of 2020/2021 and further in..
PU
09/06Ekotechnika AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/06Ekotechnika AG Raises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year of Fiscal 2020/2021
CI
08/30EKOTECHNIKA : EkoNiva News No. 72
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 225 M 253 M 253 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71,6 M 80,6 M 80,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart EKOTECHNIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Ekotechnika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 22,80 €
Average target price 20,60 €
Spread / Average Target -9,65%
Managers and Directors
Stefan Dürr Chief Executive Officer
Olga Ohly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rolf Zürn Member-Supervisory Board
Marius Hoerner Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Bläsi Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKOTECHNIKA AG40.74%81
TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD.26.51%7 229
SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.62%5 675
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.29.82%4 423
TITAN MACHINERY INC.80.36%782
FERRONORDIC AB (PUBL)113.79%546