Ekotechnika : Interim Financial Statements 31.03.2021

Foreword of the Executive Boards 5

Dear shareholders and friends, dear employees,

The first six months of the financial year 2020/2021 were very satisfactory for the Ekotechnika Group. The generally good situation in Russia's agricultural sector, the positive price trend for agricultural commodities and the successful development of the sales territories taken over in 2019 have helped us to grow our revenues and earnings quite noticeably - contrary to what we had expected at the beginning of the financial year. The good earnings trend of the first half-year is also attributable to the further automation of internal workflows and new administrative processes, which allow us to more effectively leverage our sales opportunities with only moderately higher payroll expenses.

In concrete terms, total revenues of the Ekotechnika Group increased by 16% to EUR 87.1 million in the first six months of 2020/2021, thereof approx. EUR 53.8 million (62%) from the sale of agricultural machinery. In the same period, the number of tractors sold almost doubled to 211 compared to the first six months

of the prior financial year (114 tractors). Sales of combines and forage harvesters also picked up noticeably from 3 to 14 machines.

The Spare Parts segment also showed a promising trend in the first half of the year, growing by 9%

to EUR 24.8 million, which is explained by the increased machine population, leading to the necessity to supply them with spare parts, as well as by the increase in prices and the improvement of relationships with key customers. The Service segment also showed a positive performance in exchange rate-adjusted terms. The focus here is on measures to increase efficiency and further enhance customer satisfaction.

Smart Farming, our youngest business segment, is pushing ahead with the expansion of a nation-wide service network for smart farming equipment in cooperation with Russian software developer Cognitive Pilot. Here we see great potential on Russia's large agricultural areas - all the more so as a draft program of the Moscow Ministry of Agriculture provides for the share of agricultural land actually used in Russia

to be increased by at least 12 million hectares by the end of 2030. For this segment, a separate department with dedicated staff and strongly growing revenues has already been set up.

Having upgraded our forecast for the financial year 2020/2021 in March 2021, we project sales revenues of between EUR 220 million and EUR 230 million and gross profit of around EUR 34 million to EUR 37 million. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) will come in at between EUR 11 million and EUR 14 million.

We thank you for your trust and look forward to taking the next steps with you to expand our strong market position in the Russian market for agricultural machinery.

Yours faithfully,