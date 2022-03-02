Ekotechnika : suspends guidance for the 2021/22 financial year

Walldorf, 2 March 2022 - Ekotechnika AG (primary market; ISIN: DE000A161234) is suspending its forecast for the current 2021/2022 fiscal year (Sept. 30). The reason for this is the currently considerable imponderables with regard to the supply of agricultural machinery and spare parts, as well as the financing options for both the company and its customers arising from the sanctions against Russia as well as Russian countermeasures as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ekotechnika's management had previously assumed sales of between 255 and 280 million euros and gross profit of around 45 to 55 million euros. Operating profit (EBIT) had been expected to be between 15 and 20 million euros. The Board of Management will publish an adjusted guidance as soon as largely reliable parameters for adjusting the forecast are available.

