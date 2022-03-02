Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. Ekotechnika AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    0EK2   DE000A161234

EKOTECHNIKA AG

(0EK2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ekotechnika : suspends guidance for the 2021/22 financial year

03/02/2022 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Walldorf, 2 March 2022 - Ekotechnika AG (primary market; ISIN: DE000A161234) is suspending its forecast for the current 2021/2022 fiscal year (Sept. 30). The reason for this is the currently considerable imponderables with regard to the supply of agricultural machinery and spare parts, as well as the financing options for both the company and its customers arising from the sanctions against Russia as well as Russian countermeasures as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ekotechnika's management had previously assumed sales of between 255 and 280 million euros and gross profit of around 45 to 55 million euros. Operating profit (EBIT) had been expected to be between 15 and 20 million euros. The Board of Management will publish an adjusted guidance as soon as largely reliable parameters for adjusting the forecast are available.

Contact

Ekotechnika AG // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60 // E: info@ekotechnika.de // www.ekotechnika.de

Press / Investor Relations

Fabian Kirchmann, Anna-Lena Mayer // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 // E: presse@ekotechnika.de

Disclaimer

Ekotechnika AG published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 15:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EKOTECHNIKA AG
10:18aEKOTECHNIKA : suspends guidance for the 2021/22 financial year
PU
10:07aEkotechnika AG suspends guidance for the 2021/22 financial year
EQ
01/26Ekotechnika AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
01/26EKOTECHNIKA : reports strong growth for financial year 2020/2021
PU
01/26Ekotechnika AG reports strong growth for financial year 2020/2021
EQ
01/26Ekotechnika AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
01/26EKOTECHNIKA : Financial Statements 30.09.2021
PU
01/26Ekotechnika AG Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2021EKOTECHNIKA : EkoNiva News No. 73
PU
2021EKOTECHNIKA : publishes preliminary figures for FY 2020/2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 244 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31,4 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart EKOTECHNIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Ekotechnika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,00 €
Average target price 42,00 €
Spread / Average Target 320%
Managers and Directors
Stefan Dürr Chief Executive Officer
Olga Ohly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rolf Zürn Member-Supervisory Board
Marius Hoerner Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Bläsi Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKOTECHNIKA AG-28.92%35
TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD.-6.05%6 940
SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.42%6 001
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.15.09%4 559
TITAN MACHINERY INC.-20.27%596
WAJAX CORPORATION-4.20%392