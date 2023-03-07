Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Ekotechnika AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETE   DE000A161234

EKOTECHNIKA AG

(ETE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:17:21 2023-03-07 am EST
19.90 EUR    0.00%
09:02aDd : Ekotechnika AG: Lars Bjarne Buwitt, buy
EQ
09:02aDd : Ekotechnika AG: Lars Bjarne Buwitt, buy
EQ
09:02aDd : Ekotechnika AG: Lars Bjarne Buwitt, buy
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Ekotechnika AG: Lars Bjarne Buwitt, buy

03/07/2023 | 09:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.03.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Lars Bjarne
Last name(s): Buwitt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ekotechnika AG

b) LEI
391200LNYDKGO1VJB154 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161234

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.20 EUR 4723.20 EUR
19.40 EUR 4772.40 EUR
19.40 EUR 3880.00 EUR
19.80 EUR 5088.60 EUR
19.80 EUR 1801.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.4865 EUR 20266.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


07.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Ekotechnika AG
Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ekotechnika.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

81381  07.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1576875&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about EKOTECHNIKA AG
09:02aDd : Ekotechnika AG: Lars Bjarne Buwitt, buy
EQ
09:02aDd : Ekotechnika AG: Lars Bjarne Buwitt, buy
EQ
09:02aDd : Ekotechnika AG: Lars Bjarne Buwitt, buy
EQ
02/18Ekotechnika AG Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
02/17Ekotechnika AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
02/15Ekotechnika AG significantly improves result in financial year 2021/2022
EQ
2022Ekotechnika AG raises forecast for FY 2021/2022 and specifies outlook for FY 2022/2023
EQ
2022Ekotechnika AG raises forecast for FY 2021/2022
EQ
2022Ekotechnika Ag : Extraordinary General Meeting appoints auditor for consolidated financial..
EQ
2022Ekotechnika AG convenes extraordinary general meeting for the appointment of the audito..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 238 M 254 M 254 M
Net income 2022 26,4 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net Debt 2022 53,5 M 57,2 M 57,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 62,5 M 66,7 M 66,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart EKOTECHNIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Ekotechnika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EKOTECHNIKA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan Dürr Chief Executive Officer
Olga Ohly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rolf Zürn Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Bläsi Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Bjarne Buwitt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKOTECHNIKA AG2.05%67
TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD.15.86%6 824
SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED18.50%6 074
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.4.69%3 907
VAMOS LOCAÇÃO DE CAMINHÕES, MÁQUINAS E EQUIPAMENTOS S.A.10.36%2 728
TITAN MACHINERY INC.16.74%1 039