Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Ekotechnika AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETE   DE000A161234

EKOTECHNIKA AG

(ETE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:11 2022-10-07 am EDT
15.15 EUR   +4.48%
06:12aEkotechnika Ag : Extraordinary General Meeting appoints auditor for consolidated financial statements
EQ
08/29Ekotechnika AG convenes extraordinary general meeting for the appointment of the auditor of the consolidated financial statements
EQ
08/25Ekotechnika : Expanding innovative practices
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ekotechnika AG: Extraordinary General Meeting appoints auditor for consolidated financial statements

10/07/2022 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Ekotechnika AG: Extraordinary General Meeting appoints auditor for consolidated financial statements

07.10.2022 / 12:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Ekotechnika AG: Extraordinary General Meeting appoints auditor for consolidated financial statements

Walldorf, October 7, 2022 - The Extraordinary General Meeting of Ekotechnika AG (primary market; ISIN: DE000A161234), which took place yesterday, Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Munich, appointed auditing company Klaiber GmbH, based in Albstadt, Germany, as the new auditors of the consolidated financial statements for the 2021/2022 financial year. The proposal of the only item on the meeting's agenda was approved by the shareholders with 99.99% of the votes.

Attendance at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the German holding company of the largest distributor of international agricultural machinery in Russia was just under 90%.

The voting result is also published at https://www.ekotechnika.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

 

About Ekotechnika

Ekotechnika AG, Walldorf, is the German holding company of the EkoNiva-Technika Group, the largest distributor of agricultural machinery in Russia. The main partner and principal supplier is John Deere, the world’s largest and market-leading manufacturer of agricultural machinery. Ekotechnika’s main business lies in selling new equipment such as tractors and combines but also soil tillage machines. In addition, the company sells spare parts, provides service and maintenance and offers its customers smart farming technologies. Founder and Chairman of the Executive Board of Ekotechnika AG is Stefan Dürr, who has been active in the Russian farming sector since the late eighties and has been instrumental in its modernization over the past decades. Operating 25 locations in five attractive Russian farming regions, Ekotechnika today employs around 760 people and generated sales revenues of around EUR 244 million in 2020/21. The Ekotechnika stock is listed on the Primary Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A161234) as well as on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

Contact

Ekotechnika AG // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60 //
E: info@ekotechnika.de // www.ekotechnika.de/en/
 

Press / Investor Relations

Fabian Kirchmann, Jonas Schneider // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 // E: presse@ekotechnika.de


07.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Ekotechnika AG
Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60
E-mail: info@ekotechnika.de
Internet: www.ekotechnika.de
ISIN: DE000A161234
WKN: A16123
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1459125

 
End of News EQS News Service

1459125  07.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1459125&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about EKOTECHNIKA AG
06:12aEkotechnika Ag : Extraordinary General Meeting appoints auditor for consolidated financial..
EQ
08/29Ekotechnika AG convenes extraordinary general meeting for the appointment of the audito..
EQ
08/25Ekotechnika : Expanding innovative practices
PU
07/29Annual General Meeting Of Ekotechnik : Agenda items approved by large majority of sharehol..
EQ
06/28Ekotechnika AG Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
06/27Ekotechnika AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/02Ekotechnika AG Suspends Guidance for the 2021/22 Financial Year
CI
01/26Ekotechnika AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
01/26Ekotechnika AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
01/26Ekotechnika AG Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 244 M 239 M 239 M
Net income 2021 14,2 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net Debt 2021 34,2 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,33x
Yield 2021 0,15%
Capitalization 45,5 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart EKOTECHNIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Ekotechnika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EKOTECHNIKA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan Dürr Chief Executive Officer
Olga Ohly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rolf Zürn Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Bläsi Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Bjarne Buwitt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKOTECHNIKA AG-28.92%45
TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD.-10.80%6 095
SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.14%4 291
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.82%2 873
VAMOS LOCAÇÃO DE CAMINHÕES, MÁQUINAS E EQUIPAMENTOS S.A.25.21%2 838
BARLOWORLD LIMITED-36.62%1 013