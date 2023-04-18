Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Ekotechnika AG
  News
  Summary
    ETE   DE000A161234

EKOTECHNIKA AG

(ETE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:31:04 2023-04-18 pm EDT
18.55 EUR   -6.31%
Ekotechnika AG: Withdrawal of forecast for the 2022/2023 financial year 

04/18/2023 | 12:12pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Ekotechnika AG: Withdrawal of forecast for the 2022/2023 financial year 

18-Apr-2023 / 18:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ekotechnika AG: Withdrawal of forecast for the 2022/2023 financial year 
 
Walldorf, 18 April 2023 – Ekotechnika AG (Primary Market Düsseldorf Stock Exchange; ISIN: DE000A161234) is withdrawing its forecast published on 14 October 2022 for the current 2022/2023 financial year ending on 30 September 2023. The reasons for this are a significant slump in demand from Russian farmers for new machines due to various economic influences as well as the continuing considerable imponderables with regard to the ability to supply spare parts as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The resulting effects on the revenue and earnings development of Ekotechnika AG for the 2022/2023 financial year cannot be reliably predicted at present. This also applies in particular in view of the existing major uncertainties with regard to currency influences, which continue to be characterized by a high volatility of the ruble exchange rate.

From today's perspective, Ekotechnika Group will fall considerably short of the originally forecast revenue for the 2022/2023 financial year of EUR 230 million and the previously forecast operating result (EBIT) of EUR 24 million.

 

 Contact

Ekotechnika AG // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60 // E: info@ekotechnika.de // www.ekotechnika.de
 

Press / Investor Relations
Fabian Kirchmann, Jonas Schneider // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 // E: presse@ekotechnika.de

 



End of Inside Information

18-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Ekotechnika AG
Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60
E-mail: info@ekotechnika.de
Internet: www.ekotechnika.de
ISIN: DE000A161234
WKN: A16123
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1610829

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1610829  18-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1610829&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 238 M 259 M 259 M
Net income 2022 26,4 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net Debt 2022 53,5 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 62,2 M 67,9 M 67,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart EKOTECHNIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Ekotechnika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EKOTECHNIKA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan Dürr Chief Executive Officer
Olga Ohly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rolf Zürn Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Bläsi Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Bjarne Buwitt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKOTECHNIKA AG1.54%68
TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD.10.14%6 613
SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED12.02%5 711
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.3.98%3 909
VAMOS LOCAÇÃO DE CAMINHÕES, MÁQUINAS E EQUIPAMENTOS S.A.11.63%2 898
BARLOWORLD LIMITED5.69%928
