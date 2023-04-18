EQS-Ad-hoc: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Ekotechnika AG: Withdrawal of forecast for the 2022/2023 financial year



18-Apr-2023 / 18:11 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ekotechnika AG: Withdrawal of forecast for the 2022/2023 financial year



Walldorf, 18 April 2023 – Ekotechnika AG (Primary Market Düsseldorf Stock Exchange; ISIN: DE000A161234) is withdrawing its forecast published on 14 October 2022 for the current 2022/2023 financial year ending on 30 September 2023. The reasons for this are a significant slump in demand from Russian farmers for new machines due to various economic influences as well as the continuing considerable imponderables with regard to the ability to supply spare parts as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The resulting effects on the revenue and earnings development of Ekotechnika AG for the 2022/2023 financial year cannot be reliably predicted at present. This also applies in particular in view of the existing major uncertainties with regard to currency influences, which continue to be characterized by a high volatility of the ruble exchange rate.

From today's perspective, Ekotechnika Group will fall considerably short of the originally forecast revenue for the 2022/2023 financial year of EUR 230 million and the previously forecast operating result (EBIT) of EUR 24 million.

Contact

Ekotechnika AG // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60 // E: info@ekotechnika.de // www.ekotechnika.de



Press / Investor Relations

Fabian Kirchmann, Jonas Schneider // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 // E: presse@ekotechnika.de