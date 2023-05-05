Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKSO   US2826443010

EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(EKSO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
1.600 USD   +3.62%
05/05Ekso Bionics : Investor Presentation
PU
04/27Ekso Bionics : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27Transcript : Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ekso Bionics : Investor Presentation

05/05/2023 | 09:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

May 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved.

Forward looking statements

Any statements contained in this presentation that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and expectations of management for future operations, including plans, objectives and expectations relating to the design, development and commercialization of human exoskeletons, (ii) a projection of financial results, financial condition, capital expenditures, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance and (iv) the joint venture in China, including its implementation and successful operation, (v) number or percentage of patients or workers that could potentially benefit from the Company's products, and (vi) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii), (iv) or (v) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing to fund the Company's operations and necessary to develop or enhance our technology, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of the Company's products, the Company's failure to achieve broad market acceptance of the Company's products, the failure of our sales and marketing organization or partners to market our products effectively, adverse results in future clinical studies of the Company's medical device products, the failure to obtain or maintain patent protection for the Company's technology, failure to obtain or maintain regulatory approval to market the Company's medical devices, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, regulatory intervention resulting in the inability of the Company to execute its strategic plans and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). You should carefully read our Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's public filings with the SEC to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

© 2023 Ekso Bionics, Inc

2

Our Mission

To amplify human motion by enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications with advanced robotics.

History

2002

UC Berkeley DARPA

Project to

Assist US Soldiers

2010

Ekso debuts prototype of intelligent bionic exoskeleton

2011

Ekso begins testing at 10 leading centers worldwide

2018

Launch of EksoVest for Manufacturing

2019

Launch of EksoUE & EksoNR

2022

EksoNR Receives FDA Clearance for

MS

2005

Company Founded Berkeley Bionics

2009

HULC™ Prototype Assembled & Tested

2014

Ekso Bionics Becomes Publicly Traded Company

2016

EksoGT Receives FDA Clearance for Use with Stroke Patients

2020

EksoNR Receives FDA Clearance for ABI

2000

2005-2011

2009

Furthered Technology

HULC™ Licensed to

Development: Medical &

Lockheed Martin

Able-bodied

Increased Interest

Industrial Augmentation

with Exoskeletons

2010

2015

EksoWorks begins development of industrial exoskeleton solutions

2020

2020

EVO Launch

2022

Ekso Bionics acquires Human Motion & Control from Parker Hannifin

2004

2007

BLEEX World's First

Won $2M Grant for

Powered, Untethered

Development of Medical

Exoskeleton

Exoskeleton

2016

2012

Ekso Bionics listed on

Launched Commercial Medical

NASDAQ

Rehabilitation Exoskeleton

Ekso Bionics 2023 All Right Reserved

Indego Acquisition from Parker Hannifin

  • Expands reach allowing Ekso Bionics to seamlessly enter the home market, gain critical mass along the continuum of care, and extend Ekso's standard of care for lower extremity rehabilitation from post- acute care to outpatient to home.
  • Ekso will once again have a strong strategic connection to a university through Vanderbilt University, who will help us fuel innovation and accelerate our combined product roadmap.
  • The synergies between the employees makes for ease of integration and has the potential to improve overall operating efficiencies.
  • Combined revenue allows the company to build critical mass and deliver a greater shareholder value.

Key Highlights

  • 15+ Active Distributors Worldwide
  • Indego Personal, Indego Therapy, and future O&P products in the product pipeline
  • Expansive IP Portfolio
  • Strategic relationships with key commercial partners (distribution and supply chain)
  • Product commercialization strategy with Vanderbilt University that spans a decade.
  • Accretive to revenue to accelerate top line growth
  • Improving operational efficiency driven by synergies with expanded team.

© 2023 Ekso Bionics, Inc

5

Disclaimer

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 01:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.
05/05Ekso Bionics : Investor Presentation
PU
04/27Ekso Bionics : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27Transcript : Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
04/27EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
04/27Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
04/27Earnings Flash (EKSO) EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS Posts Q1 Revenue $4.1M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
04/27Ekso Bionics Announces 61% Increase in First Quarter 2023 Revenues
AQ
04/26Ekso Bionics : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
04/26Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Announces Resignation of Stanley Stern from the Board, Effe..
CI
04/26Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Art..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 16,1 M - -
Net income 2023 -17,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,26x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 21,6 M 21,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,60 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 463%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Davis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerome Wong Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Controller
Steven Sherman Executive Chairman
Jason Jones Chief Operating Officer
Charles Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.29.76%21
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-0.92%210 452
DANAHER CORPORATION-7.48%178 815
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.14.27%106 244
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION12.25%74 655
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG22.79%70 677
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer