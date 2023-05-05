Ekso Bionics : Investor Presentation

Any statements contained in this presentation that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and expectations of management for future operations, including plans, objectives and expectations relating to the design, development and commercialization of human exoskeletons, (ii) a projection of financial results, financial condition, capital expenditures, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance and (iv) the joint venture in China, including its implementation and successful operation, (v) number or percentage of patients or workers that could potentially benefit from the Company's products, and (vi) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii), (iv) or (v) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing to fund the Company's operations and necessary to develop or enhance our technology, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of the Company's products, the Company's failure to achieve broad market acceptance of the Company's products, the failure of our sales and marketing organization or partners to market our products effectively, adverse results in future clinical studies of the Company's medical device products, the failure to obtain or maintain patent protection for the Company's technology, failure to obtain or maintain regulatory approval to market the Company's medical devices, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, regulatory intervention resulting in the inability of the Company to execute its strategic plans and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). You should carefully read our Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's public filings with the SEC to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.
To amplify human motion by enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications with advanced robotics.
History
2002
UC Berkeley DARPA
Project to
Assist US Soldiers
2010
Ekso debuts prototype of intelligent bionic exoskeleton
2011
Ekso begins testing at 10 leading centers worldwide
2018
Launch of EksoVest for Manufacturing
2019
Launch of EksoUE & EksoNR
2022
EksoNR Receives FDA Clearance for
MS
2005
Company Founded Berkeley Bionics
2009
HULC™ Prototype Assembled & Tested
2014
Ekso Bionics Becomes Publicly Traded Company
2016
EksoGT Receives FDA Clearance for Use with Stroke Patients
2020
EksoNR Receives FDA Clearance for ABI
2000
2005-2011
2009
Furthered Technology
HULC™ Licensed to
Development: Medical &
Lockheed Martin
Able-bodied
Increased Interest
Industrial Augmentation
with Exoskeletons
2010
2015
EksoWorks begins development of industrial exoskeleton solutions
2020
2020
EVO Launch
2022
Ekso Bionics acquires Human Motion & Control from Parker Hannifin
2004
2007
BLEEX World's First
Won $2M Grant for
Powered, Untethered
Development of Medical
Exoskeleton
Exoskeleton
2016
2012
Ekso Bionics listed on
Launched Commercial Medical
NASDAQ
Rehabilitation Exoskeleton
Ekso Bionics 2023 All Right Reserved
Indego Acquisition from Parker Hannifin
Expands reach allowing Ekso Bionics to seamlesslyenter the home market, gain critical mass along the continuum of care, and extend Ekso's standard of care for lower extremity rehabilitation from post- acute care to outpatient to home.
Ekso will once again have a strong strategic connection to a university through Vanderbilt University, who will help us fuel innovation and accelerate ourcombined product roadmap.
The synergies between the employees makes for ease of integration and has the potential toimprove overall operating efficiencies.
Combined revenue allows the company to build critical mass and deliver agreater shareholder value.
Key Highlights
15+ Active Distributors Worldwide
Indego Personal, Indego Therapy, and future O&P products in the product pipeline
Expansive IP Portfolio
Strategic relationships with key commercial partners (distribution and supply chain)
Product commercialization strategy with Vanderbilt University that spans a decade.
Accretive to revenue to accelerate top line growth
Improving operational efficiency driven by synergies with expanded team.
Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 01:00:08 UTC.