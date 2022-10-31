Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKSO   US2826443010

EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(EKSO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:45 2022-10-28 pm EDT
1.460 USD   +1.39%
06:13aEkso Bionics : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
06:05aEkso Bionics Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/27Ekso Bionics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ekso Bionics : Management Change - Form 8-K

10/31/2022 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ekso-20221028

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

October 28, 2022
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Nevada
001-37854 99-0367049
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
(Commission File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
101 Glacier Point, Suite A
San Rafael
California
94901
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)
(510) 984-1761
Registrant's telephone number, including area code

1414 Harbour Way South, Suite 1201
Richmond, California 94804
________________________
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share EKSO
Nasdaq Capital Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
o


Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On October 26, 2022, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.'s (the "Company") board of directors (the "Board") approved the appointment of Jerome Wong as Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Principal Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Wong has served as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer and interim Principal Financial Officer since June 2022. Mr. Wong's biography as included in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2022 is incorporated herein by reference.

Additionally, in connection with his promotion to Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, on October 26, 2022, Mr. Wong entered into an offer letter with the Company (the "Offer Letter"), which replaces and supersedes any prior agreements between Mr. Wong and the Company.Under the Offer Letter, Mr. Wong is entitled to an annual salary of $325,000. In addition, Mr. Wong is eligible to participate in the Company's annual bonus program, in which he may receive up to 50% of his base salary based on Company and individual performance against milestones for the year. Under the Offer Letter, Mr. Wong will also receive an equity award of $250,000 of restricted stock units under the Company's Amended and Restated 2014 Equity Incentive Plan, which will vest over three years.

If the Company terminates Mr. Wong's employment without cause, he will be entitled to severance in the form of salary continuation at his base salary rate for six months.

Mr. Wong also continues to be eligible to participate in regular health insurance, bonus and other employee benefit plans established by the Company for its employees from time to time.

In connection with Mr. Wong's appointment, the Company plans to enter into its standard form of officer indemnification agreement with Mr. Wong, providing for indemnification and advancement of expenses. The foregoing description of the indemnification agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of such agreement, the form of which was filed as Exhibit 10.21 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on May 13, 2014, and incorporated in this Item 5.02 by reference.

There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Wong and any other person pursuant to which Mr. Wong was appointed to serve as Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Principal Financial Officer of the Company. There are no family relationships between Mr. Wong and any director or executive officer of the Company, and Mr. Wong does not have any direct or indirect material interest in any transaction required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.




SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: October 28, 2022


EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.

By: /s/ Jerome Wong
Name: Jerome Wong
Title: Chief Financial Officer



Disclaimer

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.
06:13aEkso Bionics : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
06:05aEkso Bionics Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/27Ekso Bionics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022
AQ
09/06Ekso Bionics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
AQ
07/29HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Ekso Bionics Holdings to $9 From $11, Reiterates ..
MT
07/28EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/28Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
07/28Ekso Bionics : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28Ekso Bionics : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
07/28Transcript : Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -13,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,40x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19,0 M 19,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,46 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 516%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Sherman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Davis President & Chief Operating Officer
Jerome Wong Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Stanley B. Stern Lead Independent Director
Charles Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.-44.91%19
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-24.49%198 537
DANAHER CORPORATION-23.47%183 301
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-32.05%86 282
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION1.60%61 503
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.31%53 780