Ekso Bionics : Management Change - Form 8-K





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934





December 8, 2022

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported)





Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 001-37854 99-0367049 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 101 Glacier Point, Suite A San Rafael California 94901 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(510) 984-1761

Registrant's telephone number, including area code





Not Applicable

________________________

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)





Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):





☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)





☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)





☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))





☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share EKSO Nasdaq Capital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐





If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

o









Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On December 8, 2022, effective immediately, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") appointed Scott G. Davis to serve as a director of the Company, with Mr. Davis' term to expire as of our 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Mr. Davis was recently appointed to serve as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, prior to which he served as the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Davis' biography was included in the proxy statement for the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders filed with the SEC on April 29, 2022 and is incorporated herein by reference.

There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Davis and any other person pursuant to which he was elected to the Board, and no "family relationship," as the term is defined in Item 401(d) of Regulation S-K, exists among Mr. Davis, on the one hand, and any of the Company's directors or executive officers, on the other hand. In addition, Mr. Davis does not have any direct or indirect material interest in any transaction required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.



















SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.





EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.

By: /s/ Jerome Wong

Name: Jerome Wong

Title: Chief Financial Officer





Dated: December 8, 2022





ekso-20221208