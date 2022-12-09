Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKSO   US2826443010

EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(EKSO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
1.470 USD   +15.51%
06:05aEkso Bionics Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12/05Ekso Bionics Buys Parker Hannifin's Human Motion, Control Business for $10 Million; Names Davis CEO
MT
12/05Ekso Bionics : Acquires Parker Hannifin's Indego Exoskeletons, Human Motion and Control Business
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ekso Bionics : Management Change - Form 8-K

12/09/2022 | 06:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ekso-20221208

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

December 8, 2022
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Nevada
001-37854 99-0367049
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
(Commission File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
101 Glacier Point, Suite A
San Rafael
California
94901
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)
(510) 984-1761
Registrant's telephone number, including area code

Not Applicable
________________________
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share EKSO
Nasdaq Capital Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
o


Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On December 8, 2022, effective immediately, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") appointed Scott G. Davis to serve as a director of the Company, with Mr. Davis' term to expire as of our 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
Mr. Davis was recently appointed to serve as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, prior to which he served as the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Davis' biography was included in the proxy statement for the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders filed with the SEC on April 29, 2022 and is incorporated herein by reference.
There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Davis and any other person pursuant to which he was elected to the Board, and no "family relationship," as the term is defined in Item 401(d) of Regulation S-K, exists among Mr. Davis, on the one hand, and any of the Company's directors or executive officers, on the other hand. In addition, Mr. Davis does not have any direct or indirect material interest in any transaction required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.




SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.
By: /s/ Jerome Wong
Name: Jerome Wong
Title: Chief Financial Officer

Dated: December 8, 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 11:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.
06:05aEkso Bionics Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12/05Ekso Bionics Buys Parker Hannifin's Human Motion, Control Business for $10 Million; Nam..
MT
12/05Ekso Bionics : Acquires Parker Hannifin's Indego Exoskeletons, Human Motion and Control Bu..
PU
12/05Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Change i..
AQ
12/05Ekso Bionics Announces Acquisition of Human Motion and Control Business Unit Including ..
AQ
12/05Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. acquired Human Motion and Control Business Unit of Parker H..
CI
11/03Ekso Bionics : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
11/03Transcript : Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/03Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -13,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19,3 M 19,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,47 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 512%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Sherman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Davis President & Chief Operating Officer
Jerome Wong Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Controller
Stanley B. Stern Lead Independent Director
Charles Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC.-51.98%19
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-14.88%223 800
DANAHER CORPORATION-18.47%197 875
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-24.29%96 128
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION7.42%66 345
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-24.89%58 366