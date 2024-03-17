Certain Warrants of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-MAR-2024.
March 16, 2024
Share
Certain Warrants of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-MAR-2024. These Warrants will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 16-JAN-2024 to 17-MAR-2024.
Details:
The company's directors and officers have entered into lock-up agreements. Under these agreements, these individuals have agreed, subject to specified exceptions, not to sell or transfer any shares of common stock or securities convertible into, or exchangeable or exercisable for, our shares of common stock during a period ending 60 days after the date of this prospectus supplement, without first obtaining the written consent of the placement agent, subject to certain exceptions.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. design, develop, and market exoskeleton products. Its exoskeleton technology can be utilized both by able-bodied persons and persons with physical disabilities. Its products include EksoNR is a robotic exoskeleton specifically designed to be used in a rehabilitation setting to progress neuro-rehab patients; Ekso Indego Therapy is a modular, adjustable, lightweight, lower-limb powered exoskeleton, and Ekso Indego Personal is a lightweight powered lower limb orthosis. The Company enables individuals with neurological conditions affecting gait, including acquired brain injury (ABI) and spinal cord injury (SCI), to rehabilitate, and in some cases, to walk again; provides ambulation assistance in home and community settings for individuals with certain SCI levels; assist individuals with a broad range of upper extremity impairments, and allow industrial workers to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods.