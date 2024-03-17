Certain Warrants of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-MAR-2024.

Certain Warrants of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-MAR-2024. These Warrants will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 16-JAN-2024 to 17-MAR-2024.



Details:

The company's directors and officers have entered into lock-up agreements. Under these agreements, these individuals have agreed, subject to specified exceptions, not to sell or transfer any shares of common stock or securities convertible into, or exchangeable or exercisable for, our shares of common stock during a period ending 60 days after the date of this prospectus supplement, without first obtaining the written consent of the placement agent, subject to certain exceptions.