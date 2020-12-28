Log in
EKSPRESS GRUPP

(EEG1T)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TALLINN STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/28 08:52:36 am
0.75 EUR   +9.49%
Ekspress Grupp : Olulise osaluse muutus

12/28/2020 | 10:07am EST
Ekspress Grupp
Company Announcement

Changes in substantial shareholding

AS Ekspress Grupp informs about the change in the structure of shareholders with substantial holdings.

On 28.12.2020, OÜ HHL Rühm informed AS Ekspress Grupp that as a result of recent transactions, Hans Luik's indirect holding in AS Ekspress Grupp will increase to a total of 60.28%. During the period from 22nd December to 28th December 2020, OÜ HHL Rühm has acquired 1,096,475 shares of Ekspress Grupp.

OÜ HHL Rühm owns 34.42% (10,599,525 shares) and Hans Luik owns 25.86% (7,963,307 shares) of the shares of AS Ekspress Grupp after the transaction on 28 December 2020.

Signe Kukin
Group CFO
AS Ekspress Grupp
+372 669 8381
signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs 1700 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.


Disclaimer

AS Ekspress Grupp published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 15:06:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
