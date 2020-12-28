Ekspress Grupp : Olulise osaluse muutus

Ekspress Grupp

Company Announcement

Changes in substantial shareholding

AS Ekspress Grupp informs about the change in the structure of shareholders with substantial holdings.

On 28.12.2020, OÜ HHL Rühm informed AS Ekspress Grupp that as a result of recent transactions, Hans Luik's indirect holding in AS Ekspress Grupp will increase to a total of 60.28%. During the period from 22nd December to 28th December 2020, OÜ HHL Rühm has acquired 1,096,475 shares of Ekspress Grupp.

OÜ HHL Rühm owns 34.42% (10,599,525 shares) and Hans Luik owns 25.86% (7,963,307 shares) of the shares of AS Ekspress Grupp after the transaction on 28 December 2020.

Signe Kukin

Group CFO

AS Ekspress Grupp

+372 669 8381

signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

