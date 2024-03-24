Certain B Shares of Eksun Gida Tarim Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024.

Certain B Shares of Eksun Gida Tarim Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024. These B Shares will be under lockup for 369 days starting from 21-MAR-2023 to 24-MAR-2024.



Details:

The Company shall not sell on the stock exchange for a period of 1 (one) year from the date the shares offered to the public began to be traded on the Borsa Istanbul, shall not subject any transaction to result in the sale of these shares on the stock exchange during this period, and that the shares subject to sale shall not be included in the sales to be made outside the stock market. has accepted, declared and committed that it will be subject to this limitation and that they will not act in the direction of the Company's paid capital increase