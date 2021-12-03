Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Ekter SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKTER   GRS222213001

EKTER SA

(EKTER)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/03 09:02:48 am
1.2 EUR   +1.69%
09:12aEKTER : Announcement of stock buyback
PU
12/01EKTER : ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΗ ΑΓΟΡΑΣ ΙΔΙΩΝ ΜΕΤΟΧΩΝ
PU
12/01EKTER : Announcement 9542/2021 (no English translation available)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ekter : ANNOUNCEMENT OF STOCK BUYBACK

12/03/2021 | 09:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The company EKTER S.A., in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2019, pursuant to the relevant decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of February 26, 2021, the decision of its Board of Directors dated 20.10.2021 and the announcement of the commencement of stock buyback scheme dated 20.10.2021, announces that in the context of the Stock Buyback Scheme proceeded to τhe purchase of 1.659 own shares on 2.12.2021, with average acquisition price €1.1931 per share, for a total value of €1,979.30.

Following the aforementioned transactions, the Company holds 43,555 shares, amounting to 0.387% of the total shares of the Company.

This announcement is made pursuant to Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Disclaimer

Ekter SA published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 14:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EKTER SA
09:12aEKTER : Announcement of stock buyback
PU
12/01EKTER : ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΗ ΑΓ&Omi..
PU
12/01EKTER : Announcement 9542/2021 (no English translation available)
PU
11/15EKTER : ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΗ ΑΓ&Omi..
PU
11/12Announcement of stock buyback
PU
11/12Announcement 8924/2021 (no English translation available)
PU
10/29ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΗ ΑΓΟ..
PU
10/22EKTER : New Project Contract
PU
10/22EKTER : ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΗ ΕΝ&Alph..
PU
09/29EKTER : Announcement according to Law 3556/2007
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15,5 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
Net income 2020 -0,39 M -0,44 M -0,44 M
Net Debt 2020 1,98 M 2,24 M 2,24 M
P/E ratio 2020 -26,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,3 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart EKTER SA
Duration : Period :
Ekter SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EKTER SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Konstantinos Ioannou Stoubos Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kyriakos Christofas Financial Director & Investor Relations Officer
Athanasios Konstantinos Sipsas Executive Chairman
Apostolos Bakogiannis Manager-General & Technical
Konstantinos Krassas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKTER SA30.97%15
VINCI6.61%55 867
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED38.94%33 550
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.43%31 248
FERROVIAL, S.A.13.27%21 349
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.31%19 813