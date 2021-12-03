Ekter : ANNOUNCEMENT OF STOCK BUYBACK

The company EKTER S.A., in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2019, pursuant to the relevant decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of February 26, 2021, the decision of its Board of Directors dated 20.10.2021 and the announcement of the commencement of stock buyback scheme dated 20.10.2021, announces that in the context of the Stock Buyback Scheme proceeded to τhe purchase of 1.659 own shares on 2.12.2021, with average acquisition price €1.1931 per share, for a total value of €1,979.30.

Following the aforementioned transactions, the Company holds 43,555 shares, amounting to 0.387% of the total shares of the Company.

This announcement is made pursuant to Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.