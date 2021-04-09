Ekter : PROJECT CONTRACTS

The Company EKTER S.A. would like to announce to the investment public that it has signed a project execution contract with the company 'AZOE RESORT SINGLE-MEMBER S.A.'.
The object of the contract is the construction of the project 'Hotel Complex AMANZOE - VILLA 04a'. VILLA 04a forms part of the AMANZOE Hotel Complex, located in the area of Agios Panteleymonas in Ermionida Municipality, Argolida Prefecture.
The total project budget amounts to € 2,455,200.00, including VAT, and the project completion deadline is set on 01.04.2022.
