EKTER SA    EKTER   GRS222213001

EKTER SA

(EKTER)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 04/09 08:06:30 am
1.07 EUR   -0.93%
08:14aEKTER  : Project contracts
PU
03/24EKTER  : New Project Contract
PU
02/01EKTER  : New Project Contract
PU
Ekter : PROJECT CONTRACTS

04/09/2021 | 08:14am EDT
The Company EKTER S.A. would like to announce to the investment public that it has signed a project execution contract with the company 'AZOE RESORT SINGLE-MEMBER S.A.'.

The object of the contract is the construction of the project 'Hotel Complex AMANZOE - VILLA 04a'. VILLA 04a forms part of the AMANZOE Hotel Complex, located in the area of Agios Panteleymonas in Ermionida Municipality, Argolida Prefecture.

The total project budget amounts to € 2,455,200.00, including VAT, and the project completion deadline is set on 01.04.2022.

Disclaimer

Ekter SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 12:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
