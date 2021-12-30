Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. El Al Israel Airlines Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELAL   IL0010878242

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD.

(ELAL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Israel agrees on more aid for El Al Airlines amid COVID travel bans

12/30/2021 | 07:52pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Israel El Al airlines plane is seen after its landing following its inaugural flight between Tel Aviv and Nice at Nice international airport

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's government said on Thursday it would give additional aid to El Al Airlines to help compensate for the reimposition of a COVID-19 entry ban on foreign tourists and restrictions on overseas travel by Israelis.

Israel's flag carrier will receive tens of millions of dollars from the state and El Al's controlling shareholders to help it weather the pandemic, and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, according to a Finance Ministry statement.

The aid will be given over the next few months, and Israel's other main airlines, Arkia and Israir, will also be offered a similar deal, the ministry said.

El Al has been pressing the government for another aid package, with Israelis barred by the government from travelling to dozens of countries, including the United States and Britain, and an entry ban on foreigners back in force.

"The new outline will allow (airlines) to overcome the pandemic while maintaining the principle that state aid will be provided along with external capital to strengthen their capital structure," said Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

"I hope that in the coming month we will open the skies to those entering and leaving."

Israel had closed its borders in March 2020 at the outset of the pandemic. In November 2021, foreigners were briefly allowed in but the rapid spread of the Omicron variant led Israel's government to tighten travel restrictions.

El Al has laid off 1,900 employees - nearly one-third of its staff - as part of a recovery plan mandated by the government to receive a $210 million aid package earlier in the year. It also reduced its fleet to 29 from 45.

The airline also was set to receive another $30 million in aid due to the restrictions over the summer.

El Al lost a net $136.2 million in the third quarter, a period that is typically its strongest, compared with a $146.6 million loss a year earlier. Revenue jumped to $253 million from $39.2 million a year ago, when borders were largely shut.

It had initially believed sales for the fourth quarter would be higher in the wake of the government's approval for tourists vaccinated within the prior six months to enter Israel as of November 1.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jeffrey Heller)

By Steven Scheer


© Reuters 2021
All news about EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD.
07:52pIsrael agrees on more aid for El Al Airlines amid COVID travel bans
RE
11/24El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
11/21Israel to provide up to $44 mln additional state aid to COVID-hit airlines
RE
11/16El Al Israel Airlines and Global Crossing join TSA PreCheck
AQ
10/20EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES : offers a Business Lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport ..
AQ
10/19El Al Airlines Starts Talks to Buy Arkia
CI
10/10EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 8
FA
08/03XPRESSPA : Partners With EL AL Israel Airlines For COVID-19 Testing
MT
05/20Israeli carrier El Al to slash jobs as deepens cost cuts
RE
05/20El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 623 M - 462 M
Net income 2020 -531 M - -394 M
Net Debt 2020 2 188 M - 1 622 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,89x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 116 M 117 M 86,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
EV / Sales 2020 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 150
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Avigal Soreq Chief Executive Officer
Dganit Palti Chief Financial Officer
Shahar Markovitch Vice President-Digital & Computing
Yehudit Grisaro Vice President-Human Resources & Administration
Ruth Portnoy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD.-58.04%123
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.61%25 276
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.04%20 120
AIR CHINA LIMITED-10.49%17 425
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.87%16 181
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.2.73%14 659