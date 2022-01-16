Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. El Al Israel Airlines Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELAL   IL0010878242

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD.

(ELAL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Israel increases state aid plan for COVID-hit airlines

01/16/2022 | 11:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Israel El Al airlines plane is seen after its landing following its inaugural flight between Tel Aviv and Nice at Nice international airport

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's cabinet approved additional state aid on Sunday to help bail out airlines suffering another pandemic blow with the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the finance and transportation ministries said.

Total state aid would not exceed $85 million for all of Israel's carriers and would come in the form of three-year bonds which do not accrue interest, representing a $41 million addition to a similar package in November, the ministries said in a statement.

Israel's airlines - flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines Arkia and Israir - have been hit hard during the pandemic with the country's borders largely closed to foreign tourists since March 2020.

Earlier this month, Israel began admitting vaccinated foreigners, or those who have recovered from COVID-19, from countries deemed medium-risk and ended a so-called "red list" of destinations it deemed off-limits to Israeli citizens.

With the Omicron variant pushing infection rates within the general population in Israel to new highs, such restrictions on travel were seen as moot. But still, Omicron has dented travel.

"The spread of Omicron in the world and in Israel has caused a significant drop in the activities of Israeli airlines," the statement said. "The finance and transportation ministries have worked intensively to formulate an additional blueprint to enable those companies to weather the crisis."

El Al requested $100 million from the government in September as compensation for its strict travel policies. The airline has reported losses for three years and racked up debt to renew its fleet.

It laid off 1,900 employees - nearly one-third of its staff - as part of a recovery plan mandated by the government to receive a $210 million aid package last year, and reduced its fleet to 29 from 45.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Steven Scheer and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD.
11:31aIsrael increases state aid plan for COVID-hit airlines
RE
2021Israel agrees on more aid for El Al Airlines amid COVID travel bans
RE
2021El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021Israel to provide up to $44 mln additional state aid to COVID-hit airlines
RE
2021El Al Israel Airlines and Global Crossing join TSA PreCheck
AQ
2021EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES : offers a Business Lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport ..
AQ
2021El Al Airlines Starts Talks to Buy Arkia
CI
2021EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 8
FA
2021XPRESSPA : Partners With EL AL Israel Airlines For COVID-19 Testing
MT
2021Israeli carrier El Al to slash jobs as deepens cost cuts
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 623 M - -
Net income 2020 -531 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,89x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 179 M 179 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
EV / Sales 2020 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 150
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Avigal Soreq Chief Executive Officer
Dganit Palti Chief Financial Officer
Shahar Markovitch Vice President-Digital & Computing
Yehudit Grisaro Vice President-Human Resources & Administration
Ruth Portnoy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD.53.21%179
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.15%25 710
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.02%21 517
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.62%18 124
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED8.78%16 923
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.76%15 135