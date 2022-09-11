Advanced search
    ELAL   IL0010878242

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD.

(ELAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-07
3.682 ILS   +2.08%
Israel's El Al Airlines agrees to repay state's COVID loan by year end

09/11/2022 | 08:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: EL AL AIRLINES

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines plans to repay a $45 million loan that it took from the government during the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of the year, under a deal reached between the airline and Finance Ministry, they said on Sunday.

The loan was part of a government package to help the airline weather the crisis, in which Israel's borders were closed to foreign tourists for nearly two years, sending revenue and profit at Israel's flag carrier tumbling.

The ministry and El Al said the loan repayment would be two years ahead of schedule, but as part of the deal, El Al's planned $62 million share offering would be delayed until April 2023, while the state will advance El Al security payments of $20 million by Dec. 20.

El Al, which has reported losses for four years and racked up debt to renew its fleet, laid off 1,900 employees - nearly one-third of its staff - as part of a recovery plan mandated by the government to receive a $210 million aid package at the height of the pandemic.

The loan repayment will eliminate or ease a host of spending restrictions on El Al and will allow it to update its route network, add staff, lease new aircraft, invest in working capital and developing new income channels, it said.

El Al will still not be allowed to pay dividends or buy back its own shares until 2028.

"I am sure that the move will lead to improving El Al's ability to grow and deal with a competitive market and changing reality," said chief executive Dina Ben Tal Ganancia.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

By Steven Scheer


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 857 M - -
Net income 2021 -413 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 181 M 182 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,92x
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 533
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dina Ben-Tal Ganancia Chief Executive Officer
Amikam Ben Zvi Chairman
Ido Biger Vice President-Information Technology
Shlomo Karako Vice President-Maintenance & Engineering
Omry Cohen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD.71.26%182
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.22%24 886
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-16.43%20 846
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.95%18 658
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.13%14 583
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.56%14 521