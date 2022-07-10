Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. El Al Israel Airlines Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELAL   IL0010878242

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD.

(ELAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-06
3.571 ILS   +1.54%
10:06aIsrael's El Al to restore pilots' salaries to pre-COVID levels
RE
07/07Israel carriers may soon fly to Turkey under new aviation deal
RE
05/18El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Israel's El Al to restore pilots' salaries to pre-COVID levels

07/10/2022 | 10:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: EL AL AIRLINES

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines reached a collective agreement with its pilots to restore their salaries to pre-COVID pandemic levels and end months of labour action that led to cancelled flights.

Under the deal, which is valid through 2025, salaries will return to previous levels by the beginning of 2023, El Al and the Histadrut labour federation said in a joint statement.

Last month, a labour court declined El Al's demand to force pilots back to work after near daily cancellations, ordering both sides to negotiate a deal. Pilots were seeking El Al to abide by a 2017 salary deal.

"Israeli airline pilots, including El Al pilots, significantly reduced their salaries so the airlines could survive. Today, with the aviation industry recovering, it is time to return to the previous situation," said Avi Edri, head of the Histadrut's transportation workers' union.

El Al in May said it had narrowed its first-quarter loss to $66 million from $86 million a year earlier, after Israel's borders were reopened to foreign tourists and passenger numbers returning to pre-COVID levels.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)


© Reuters 2022
