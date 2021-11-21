Israel to provide up to $44 mln additional state aid to COVID-hit airlines

JERUSALEM, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Israeli cabinet members
approved an additional bailout plan for airlines further harmed
by the spread of the Delta strain of the coronavirus, the
finance and transportation ministries said in a joint statement
on Sunday.
Total state aid would not exceed $44 million for all of
Israel's carriers and would come in the form of three-year bonds
which do not accrue interest.
A publicly traded airline will have the option to convert a
bond into shares allotted to the state at maturity. In that
case, the state would not hold more 24% of an airline's equity
and would not have voting rights.
Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said the plan
balances the government's responsibilities with those of
airlines' controlling shareholders.
It "benefits the Israeli public first and ensures the
stability of the companies and their employees," she said.
Israel's airlines -- flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines
, Arkia and Israir -- have been hit hard during the
COVID-19 pandemic with the country's borders largely closed to
foreign tourists since March 2020.
Since the start of November, tourists who have been
vaccinated against COVID-19 can enter the country within six
months of their last dose.
El Al, which is in talks to buy Israir, requested $100
million from the government in September as compensation for its
strict travel policies.
The airline has reported losses for three years and racked
up debt to renew its fleet. It laid off 1,900 employees - nearly
one-third of its staff - as part of a recovery plan mandated by
the government to receive a $210 million aid package earlier in
the year, and reduced its fleet to 29 from 45.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)