    ELAL   IL0010878242

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD.

(ELAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-16
3.988 ILS   +2.26%
03/15Israeli airline El Al signs deal for $130 million loan
RE
03/03El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/03El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
Israeli carrier El Al Q1 loss narrows as tourists return

05/18/2022 | 05:00am EDT
JERUSALEM, May 18 (Reuters) - Israeli airline El Al said on Wednesday it had narrowed its first-quarter loss, with passenger numbers returning to pre-COVID levels after Israel's borders were reopened to foreign tourists.

El Al, Israel's flag carrier, said it lost $66 million in the first three months of 2022, versus a loss of $86 million a year earlier. Revenue more than doubled to $283 million, though a sharp rise in expenses offset most of the gain, it added.

Shares in the airline were down 2.7% at 0856 GMT in Tel Aviv.

Sales had plummeted at El Al amid restrictions imposed during the pandemic to curb the spread of COVID-19, but borders were fully opened in March. Its load factor rose to 73% in the quarter from 53% in the January to March period of 2021.

El Al, which has a 22% market share at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, estimated that sales in May reached $267 million, up 10% from May 2019 levels.

In recent weeks El Al, which has an all-Boeing fleet of 45 aircraft, has had to cancel a number of flights due to staffing issues.

"The return to routine is hitting all airlines in the world, which are experiencing high demand and being forced to fill qualifications and manpower gaps," said incoming chief executive Dina Ben Tal.

She noted that El Al, which was forced to lay off one-third of its staff as part of a government bailout package, will train new employees and return to a full fleet of aircraft gradually.

"We have a lot of work to do on this matter," said Ben Tal, who is succeeding Avigal Soreq.

El Al also said it remained in negotiations with insurer Phoenix Group for a $130 million loan, with talks expected to be completed by the end of June. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD. 2.26% 3.988 End-of-day quote.85.49%
THE BOEING COMPANY 6.45% 132.05 Delayed Quote.-38.38%
THE PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. 4.68% 36.92 End-of-day quote.-8.23%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 857 M - -
Net income 2021 -413 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 201 M 201 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,92x
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 533
Free-Float 38,3%
Managers and Directors
Avigal Soreq Chief Executive Officer
Dganit Palti Chief Financial Officer
Shahar Markovitch Vice President-Digital & Computing
Yehudit Grisaro Manager-Strategy & Business Development
Ruth Portnoy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD.85.49%201
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.4.20%26 104
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.90%16 784
AIR CHINA LIMITED-5.70%15 904
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.7.29%15 347
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-14.13%13 740