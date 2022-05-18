Israeli carrier El Al Q1 loss narrows as tourists return

JERUSALEM, May 18 (Reuters) - Israeli airline El Al
said on Wednesday it had narrowed its first-quarter
loss, with passenger numbers returning to pre-COVID levels after
Israel's borders were reopened to foreign tourists.
El Al, Israel's flag carrier, said it lost $66 million in
the first three months of 2022, versus a loss of $86 million a
year earlier. Revenue more than doubled to $283 million, though
a sharp rise in expenses offset most of the gain, it added.
Shares in the airline were down 2.7% at 0856 GMT in Tel
Aviv.
Sales had plummeted at El Al amid restrictions imposed
during the pandemic to curb the spread of COVID-19, but borders
were fully opened in March. Its load factor rose to 73% in the
quarter from 53% in the January to March period of 2021.
El Al, which has a 22% market share at Ben Gurion Airport
near Tel Aviv, estimated that sales in May reached $267 million,
up 10% from May 2019 levels.
In recent weeks El Al, which has an all-Boeing fleet
of 45 aircraft, has had to cancel a number of flights due to
staffing issues.
"The return to routine is hitting all airlines in the world,
which are experiencing high demand and being forced to fill
qualifications and manpower gaps," said incoming chief executive
Dina Ben Tal.
She noted that El Al, which was forced to lay off one-third
of its staff as part of a government bailout package, will train
new employees and return to a full fleet of aircraft gradually.
"We have a lot of work to do on this matter," said Ben Tal,
who is succeeding Avigal Soreq.
El Al also said it remained in negotiations with insurer
Phoenix Group for a $130 million loan, with talks
expected to be completed by the end of June.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jan Harvey)