Israeli reserve pilots ditch drill in protest at judicial overhaul

JERUSALEM, March 5 (Reuters) - Dozens of Israeli air
force reservists said on Sunday they would not turn up for a
training day in protest against Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu's judicial reforms, a jolt for a country whose
melting-pot military is meant to be apolitical.
As Israel's strategic arm, the air force has traditionally
relied on reservists in wartime and requires crews who have been
discharged to train regularly in order to maintain readiness.
But in a letter circulated in local media, 37 pilots and
navigators from an F-15 squadron said they would skip drills
scheduled for Wednesday and instead "devote our time to dialogue
and reflection for the sake of democracy and national unity".
The religious-nationalist government seeks changes that
include curbs on the Supreme Court, which it accuses of
over-reach. Critics worry that Netanyahu - who is on trial on
graft charges he denies - wants excessive power over the
judiciary.
Weekly and increasingly raucous demonstrations have swept
the country, with some protest leaders - among them former
military chiefs - saying that a non-democratic turn in
government would warrant mass-disobedience within the ranks.
The 37 air force reservists said they would suspend their
one-day protest if required to carry out actual operations.
A military spokesperson declined to comment on their letter
but said top commander Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevy "is aware
of the public discourse and division but will not allow any harm
to the IDF's (Israel Defence Forces) ability to carry out its
most important mission - defend(ing) Israel's security".
Officers had been instructed to speak with subordinates on
the issue, said the statement, which also reiterated the
"importance of maintaining the IDF’s impartiality".
Israel does not publish military personnel figures, making
it hard to judge to impact of the air force reservists' protest,
or of similar pledges by some reservists from other branches.
"These irresponsible Israeli media are playing up any
reservist who makes some kind of statement," Finance Minister
Bezalel Smotrich told Channel 12 TV.
"There are tens and hundreds of thousands who will continue
to enlist for the military and serve in the reserves and
understand that we are brothers and bear responsibility for the
great miracle that is the Zionist enterprise."
Netanyahu, a former officer in Israel's most prestigious
commando unit, tweeted a photograph of himself at conscription
age with the caption: "When called up for reserve duty, we
always turn up. We are one nation."
Meanwhile, Israel's N12 News reported that El Al Israel
Airlines was having trouble finding a crew to fly Netanyahu on a
state visit to Italy this week, because of a boycott by pilots
over the judicial overhaul.
Netanyahu's office did not respond to a request for comment.
El Al said it would not support boycotts "particularly
against the prime minister of Israel", and that the flight had
been staffed and would depart as planned.
