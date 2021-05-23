El Al Israel Airlines : Chairman of Israeli airline El Al steps down after bailout

JERUSALEM, May 23 (Reuters) - David Brodet will step down as
chairman of cash-strapped El Al Israel Airlines at the
end of May after seven months in the job, he said on Sunday,
having waited until the Israeli flag carrier received a
government bailout package.
The Israeli government this month approved a $210 million
bailout package for El Al on condition of steep spending cuts
and a cash injection from the airline's owners.
"During my tenure as chairman, I worked ... to get the
company what it needed, to overcome the great crisis El Al has
gone through since it was founded," Brodet wrote in a letter to
directors, saying he led the negotiations with the Finance
Ministry.
A new chairman has yet to be named.
Brodet considered stepping down after the state approved the
bailout but opted to wait until the end of fighting between
Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.
He likened his tenure at El Al to doing reserve duty in the
military, calling it a duty and saying: "I have set goals for
myself, and I am happy to say that they have been achieved."
Brodet said the state aid would enable El Al to pay its
debts to customers and suppliers as well as compensate the 1,900
workers whose jobs are being cut.
El Al posted an $86 million loss in the three months to the
end of March, versus a net loss of $140 million a year earlier.
"There is much more to be done to recover from the severe
crisis that befell El Al. But I'm sure it now has all the
conditions and tools to succeed," said Brodet, who previously
was chairman of Bank Leumi and director-general of the
Finance Ministry.
El Al suspended scheduled passenger flights in March 2020 at
the start of the coronavirus crisis, when Israel closed its
borders to most foreign citizens, compounding the company's
financial woes.
Following a rapid vaccination rollout Israel has begun to
open up some international routes to its citizens and El Al has
resumed flying while small groups or vaccinated foreign tourists
were allowed to enter from Sunday.
The Israeli government last week gave permission for Kenny
Rozenberg, who recently became an Israeli citizen, to join his
son Eli in controlling El Al after buying control last year.
El Al was one of only a handful of carriers flying to and
from Israel after many airlines suspended flights during 11 days
of Israeli-Hamas fighting.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer
Editing by David Goodman)