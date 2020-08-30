Israel hopes for Washington signing ceremony on UAE deal by mid-September

JERUSALEM, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Israel hopes to hold a signing
ceremony in Washington for its normalisation deal with the
United Arab Emirates by mid-September, a member of Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet said on Sunday.
The date for such an event could be decided by senior aides
to Netanyahu and to U.S. President Donald Trump when those
officials fly to Abu Dhabi on Monday for talks, Israeli Regional
Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis told public broadcaster Kan.
Top Trump adviser Jared Kushner and the other U.S. delegates
were due in Israel on Sunday to prepare for the UAE mission.
"This (normalisation) agreement is expected to be signed in
the month of September in the city of Washington," Akunis said.
"That is meant to be one of the outcomes of the talks in the
next 24 hours in the Emirates - setting a date for the signing."
Akunis added that the Netanyahu government hopes the
ceremony will take place "before our Rosh Hashanah" or Jewish
new year, which is on Sept. 18.
Israel and the UAE announced on Aug. 13 that they would
normalise diplomatic relations in a deal brokered by Trump. The
agreement reshapes the Middle East order, from the Palestinian
issue to relations with Iran.
On Saturday, the Gulf power announced it was scrapping its
economic boycott against Israel, allowing trade and financial
agreements between the countries.
Officials from the two countries have said they are looking
at cooperation in defence, medicine, agriculture, tourism and
technology.
"We are talking about commercial deals worth $500 million in
the initial stages, and this will keep rising all the time,"
Akunis said.
Such bilateral deals, he said, will give rise to "trilateral
investments, in other words, in additional projects with other
countries in the region". He did not name these countries.
The U.S. and Israeli delegations are due to travel together
to Abu Dhabi on an El Al Israel Airlines Ltd plane,
Israel's first direct flight between Tel Aviv and the UAE
capital.
El Al released pictures of the Boeing 737-900 jet that will
take the delegates. The word "peace" in English, Hebrew and
Arabic is inscribed on the exterior above the cockpit windows
for the occasion.
