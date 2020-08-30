Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  El Al Israel Airlines Ltd    ELAL   IL0010878242

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD

(ELAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Israel hopes for Washington signing ceremony on UAE deal by mid-September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 02:50am EDT

JERUSALEM, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Israel hopes to hold a signing ceremony in Washington for its normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates by mid-September, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet said on Sunday.

The date for such an event could be decided by senior aides to Netanyahu and to U.S. President Donald Trump when those officials fly to Abu Dhabi on Monday for talks, Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis told public broadcaster Kan.

Top Trump adviser Jared Kushner and the other U.S. delegates were due in Israel on Sunday to prepare for the UAE mission.

"This (normalisation) agreement is expected to be signed in the month of September in the city of Washington," Akunis said. "That is meant to be one of the outcomes of the talks in the next 24 hours in the Emirates - setting a date for the signing."

Akunis added that the Netanyahu government hopes the ceremony will take place "before our Rosh Hashanah" or Jewish new year, which is on Sept. 18.

Israel and the UAE announced on Aug. 13 that they would normalise diplomatic relations in a deal brokered by Trump. The agreement reshapes the Middle East order, from the Palestinian issue to relations with Iran.

On Saturday, the Gulf power announced it was scrapping its economic boycott against Israel, allowing trade and financial agreements between the countries.

Officials from the two countries have said they are looking at cooperation in defence, medicine, agriculture, tourism and technology.

"We are talking about commercial deals worth $500 million in the initial stages, and this will keep rising all the time," Akunis said.

Such bilateral deals, he said, will give rise to "trilateral investments, in other words, in additional projects with other countries in the region". He did not name these countries.

The U.S. and Israeli delegations are due to travel together to Abu Dhabi on an El Al Israel Airlines Ltd plane, Israel's first direct flight between Tel Aviv and the UAE capital.

El Al released pictures of the Boeing 737-900 jet that will take the delegates. The word "peace" in English, Hebrew and Arabic is inscribed on the exterior above the cockpit windows for the occasion. (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Sam Holmes and Frances Kerry)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.92% 175.8 Delayed Quote.-46.53%
EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD 1.61% 75.6 Delayed Quote.-22.74%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.02% 4.3721 Delayed Quote.5.43%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6728 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD
02:50aIsrael hopes for Washington signing ceremony on UAE deal by mid-September
RE
08/29UAE scraps Israel boycott in new step towards normal ties - state news agency
RE
08/28El Al to fly Israel's first flight to UAE by commercial carrier
RE
08/28EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES : Israel lists first commercial passenger flight to UAE
AQ
08/28EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES : Israel lists El Al flight taking off Monday for Abu Dhab..
AQ
08/27Israel holds tender for flight to United Arab Emirates next week
RE
08/27EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES : Airlines posts second-quarter loss as coronavirus halts ..
RE
08/16EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES : chairman steps down for medical reasons
RE
08/06EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES : Israel government authority to recommend El Al control p..
RE
07/16American, JetBlue team up to boost New York flying and drive recovery
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 178 M - -
Net income 2019 -59,6 M - -
Net Debt 2019 2 013 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,01x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 110 M 110 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 418
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD
Duration : Period :
El Al Israel Airlines Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gonen Usishkin President & Chief Executive Officer
Eli Defes Chairman
Noam Doron Vice President-Operations
Dganit Palti Chief Financial Officer
Yosef Barazani Vice President-Engineering & Maintenance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD-22.74%110
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.30%20 322
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.36%16 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-31.86%13 563
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-23.28%11 476
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-57.61%10 865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group