EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD

(ELAL)
11/04 04:18:14 am
62 ILa   -0.64%
UAE's flydubai to start direct Israel flights this month

11/04/2020 | 03:48am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Flydubai airplane is pictured in the sky over Dubai

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates airline flydubai on Wednesday said it would start direct fights to Israel this month with twice daily services between Dubai and Tel Aviv.

The announcement comes after the Middle East states in August agreed to establish formal ties, including launching direct flights between the two countries.

Dubai state-owned flydubai will operate 14 weekly services between the UAE's and Israel's financial capitals from Nov 26, it said on its website.

Tickets for those flights were now on sale.

Dubai's Emirates, the UAE's biggest airline, will sell tickets on the flydubai service through a codeshare agreement between the carriers, an Emirates spokeswoman said.

UAE and Israeli citizens are able to visit each others' country without applying for a visa before travelling as part of agreements recently signed between the two states.

Israeli airlines Israir and Arkia have advertised packages to Dubai for flights starting on Dec. 9, but say they are yet to receive final approval for the flights.

El Al Israel Airlines, the country's biggest airline, has not advertised flights.

The aviation industry is enduring its worst crisis after the coronavirus pandemic this year crippled most flights.

El AL and Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways have recently operated flights being the two countries carrying official delegations.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alison Williams, William Maclean)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD -0.64% 62 Delayed Quote.-35.10%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.44% 4.2854 Delayed Quote.3.83%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6728 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 178 M - -
Net income 2019 -59,6 M - -
Net Debt 2019 2 013 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,01x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 229 M 229 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 916
Free-Float 61,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Gonen Usishkin Chief Executive Officer
Yehuda M. Levy Chairman
Dganit Palti Chief Financial Officer
Shahar Markovitch Vice President-Digital & Computing
Tamar Ada Mozes Borovitz Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD-35.10%229
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-47.16%19 194
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.41%16 204
AIR CHINA LIMITED-36.03%12 703
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-18.70%11 173
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-61.38%9 830
