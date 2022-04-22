El Capitan Precious Metals : April 2022 Business Update

Well… we are sitting on a gold mine. Many of us have believed that for a long time. And today I am pleased to announce that - after several decades of unsuccessful efforts at profitability - we are finally making serious progress on getting into business.

The terms of a new joint venture agreement give us access to the technology we need to recover our PMs (Precious Metals). We are also in conversation with several possible sources of funds. The amount of the funding will determine size, scope, and scale of initial operations. Our highest priorities are securing the funds needed to get equipment ordered and using that lag time to focus on SEC compliance.

Earlier this month I spent a week at the mine site in New Mexico and in Phoenix for meetings with our attorney, accountants, bankers, and multiple finance brokers - one of whom traveled to Phoenix from Colorado to meet with me and, together with our JV partner, we visited the mine site and met with both our mine operator and our corporate attorney.

I know (and many of you probably feel) that this seems to have taken a very long time. And, in the big picture, it certainly has. Decades. And what has been accomplished in the past year, relative to previous years, is nothing short of incredible. It's taken a tremendous amount of time, focus, and personal money - which I have been happy to contribute, since I, too, am a major ECPN stockholder and vested in its success. Our progress is also the result of pursuing many opportunities concurrently. We've gone down several paths and some have turned up only dry holes. My goal from day one has been to have multiple roads to profitability - gold, PMs, iron, iron oxides, rare earth elements (REEs) - and play the odds that one or two would pan out. And that's exactly what is happening. And while I'm the kind of guy who will only report what we've actually accomplished (vs pie-in-the-sky plans) that doesn't mean that there hasn't been a plan. There has. And it's coming together…

I expect to have more news to report in the weeks to come and, today, I am pleased to give you some of these updates:

