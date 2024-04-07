from ECPN Board Chairman Doug Sanders

Apr. 3, 2024

"We haven't come this far… only to get this far."

ECPN Board Chairman Doug Sanders

The wheels of the finance world continue to turn slowly and my patience is tested daily. But - as we've added to these Business Updates under my photo: "We haven't come this far… only to get this far." I remain optimistic and confident about our path forward and that's based upon the fact that we have multiple "plays" in the pipeline - any one of which could generate the funds we need to get into business. I will continue to keep you updated, to the extent that I can, on our progress.

In the interim, there's lots to keep me busy and I continue to focus on plans and decisions that will have us well prepared for the business priorities I have outlined in previous emails. As I've reported, our land permits are current and renewals aren't due for a few more months. I stay in close touch with the individual who will be our mine operator and discus how that role will likely evolve over the course of this year.

And we continue to work with our new Stock Transfer Agent to secure and organize company

records and reports in preparation for an Annual Shareholder Meeting that I hope to convene

later this year. We know that California-based shareholders who do not have contact information on file with the company have received a document from the Transfer Agent related to abandoned property. If you receive this document, simply reach out to the Transfer Agent with your current contact information so that records can be updated. Although there is no reason for alarm, this is important, as the State of California requires that any unclaimed property may be transferred to the State.

I've also had a good bit of time to think about our Board of Directors. Up to this point, I have

served as Sole Director… wearing lots of hats (better said: all hats) these past few years. And for

good reason: Until we had the funds to secure D&O Insurance for our Board, it would have been

irresponsible for me to ask anyone to serve, officially, by my side as a Director. You know that I

have relied on several skilled and experienced advisors who have acted as sounding boards,

counsel, and 'devil's advocates' as I've navigated our path forward. And today I am pleased to

report that I have extended invitations to two individuals - both of whom have a long history

with our company - who have agreed to join our Board as soon as we have our D&O insurance

in place. I am certain that they, as well as the team of advisors I rely on and who will continue to

consult with the Board, will serve us all well and I know they share my vision for the future of

ECPN.

I will share more on this in the weeks and months ahead… and we continue to work toward

making 2024 the year that we righted this ship…

I continue to talk to shareholders nearly every day and continue to be grateful for the trust and

confidence you have all placed in me. I've had many well wishes on the health front - since

I've had two shoulder replacements over the past eight weeks. I'm happy to report that I'm back

to walking six miles a day (and without a walker, I might add) until I can get back to biking. I've

said it before: I'm a tough old bird… who now has two new shoulders and is ready for the work

ahead.

Until then… keep thinking gold! I do… and I look forward to sharing more (and more frequent)

updates and news reports very soon.

Your El Capitan,

Doug

