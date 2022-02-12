El Capitan Precious Metals : February 2022 Business Update

We continue to make progress on multiple fronts and I look forward to sharing more details in the weeks ahead. I am working with our legal counsel to ensure that all of our communications meet the federally mandated requirements for a publicly traded company and will continue to report news and updates within those parameters.

From where I sit, the future looks bright and, as I've said, there's more to come in future Business Updates on what may be on the horizon. I am looking to the future and that's what my message today is about…

I have had exchanges with several shareholders as well as conversations with my team of advisors related to preparing for the unplanned and the unexpected… i.e.: that I would become incapacitated (or worse!). I am extremely conscious of the 'intellectual capital' I hold - certainly from this past year but, truly, from decades as an active ECPN shareholder who has consulted to several Boards- and my key role in our current path to profitability. With that in mind, I have taken steps to ensure that the future of ECPN will not be put in jeopardy.

To that end, I have issued a Sole Board Member Action naming a successor and an alternate successor to take up the leadership reins and to ensure that the progress we have seen these past 12 months is not stalled or stymied in any way. Both successors are among my ECPN team of advisors, long-time shareholders, and people with whom I talk multiple times each week, if not daily, related to current developments and opportunities. They are both business professionals with decades of experience in finance, negotiations, and markets. I have known them both for many years and I trust and value their counsel and support. Their day-to-day involvement in all that we are pursuing will ensure that we won't "miss a beat' should a transition or succession plan be needed.

Our legal counsel has been appraised of this plan as well as the formal Board Action/Resolution that supports it and, should the need arise, would step in to help determine next steps in a formal succession and/or election process. It's my hope, certainly, that this 'succession plan' will never need to be implemented. And my intention, most importantly, is that this action will protect our progress, put shareholders' minds at ease, and communicate my respect for the support, contributions, and encouragement that has marked my first year as your Chairman.

Doug