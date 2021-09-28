El Capitan Precious Metals : Weekly Update from ECPN Board Chairman Doug Sanders

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Reporting in from our mine site in New Mexico and working on several projects that will move us forward. One of the most important, in my opinion, is seeking buyers for our ore and Precious Metals (PMs). And on that front, there are multiple conversations in progress with different buyers of different products (or combinations of products) related to:

iron sales to cement manufacturers, through a broker

iron oxide sales, through a broker

rare earths and precious metals, through a broker

total operations of the mine to produce and sell precious metals and rare earths to - temporary mine operations to process our existing stockpiles of ore to generate some cash flow

When we have actual news to report… you all will be among the first to know.

Here's a photo from El Capitan… in which I'm taking an XRF reading on a random ore sample which will be helpful as we begin new assay work with potential buyers.

That's it for this week…

Doug