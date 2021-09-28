Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECPN   US2828121069

EL CAPITAN PRECIOUS METALS, INC.

(ECPN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

El Capitan Precious Metals : Weekly Update from ECPN Board Chairman Doug Sanders

09/28/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Reporting in from our mine site in New Mexico and working on several projects that will move us forward. One of the most important, in my opinion, is seeking buyers for our ore and Precious Metals (PMs). And on that front, there are multiple conversations in progress with different buyers of different products (or combinations of products) related to:

  • iron sales to cement manufacturers, through a broker
  • iron oxide sales, through a broker
  • rare earths and precious metals, through a broker
  • total operations of the mine to produce and sell precious metals and rare earths to - temporary mine operations to process our existing stockpiles of ore to generate some cash flow

When we have actual news to report… you all will be among the first to know.

Here's a photo from El Capitan… in which I'm taking an XRF reading on a random ore sample which will be helpful as we begin new assay work with potential buyers.

That's it for this week…
Doug

Disclaimer

El Capitan Precious Metals Inc. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 18:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EL CAPITAN PRECIOUS METALS, INC.
02:12pEL CAPITAN PRECIOUS METALS : Weekly Update from ECPN Board Chairman Doug Sanders
PU
08/16EL CAPITAN PRECIOUS METALS : Supreme Court of Nevada — Dismisses Daniel Martinez's A..
PU
07/19EL CAPITAN PRECIOUS METALS : Board Chairman Doug Sanders Shares Updates and Answers Shareh..
PU
06/15EL CAPITAN PRECIOUS METALS : Board Chairman Doug Sanders Answers Shareholder Questions
PU
06/01EL CAPITAN PRECIOUS METALS : A. Blair Dunn Retained as Corporate Counsel for El Capitan Pr..
PU
05/21EL CAPITAN PRECIOUS METALS : Court Upholds Election of Doug Sanders as new Board Chairman ..
PU
2020EL CAPITAN PRECIOUS METALS : ECPN 1,000 for $1,000,000 Initiative
PU
2019El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc. Announces Bench Scale Results
CI
2018El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2018El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc. Elects Doug Sanders as Director of the Company
CI
More news
Chart EL CAPITAN PRECIOUS METALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
John R. Balding Vice Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Daniel Gabino Martinez Chairman
Charles C. Mottley President-Emeritus & Director
Jeff Proper Legal Counsel
Stephen J. Antol Principal Accounting Officer & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EL CAPITAN PRECIOUS METALS, INC.-98.53%0
BHP GROUP-11.10%135 416
RIO TINTO PLC-12.19%109 259
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.78%43 717
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.22%31 847
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)97.53%26 245