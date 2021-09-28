El Capitan Precious Metals : Weekly Update from ECPN Board Chairman Doug Sanders

Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Reporting in from our mine site in New Mexico and working on several projects that will move us forward. One of the most important, in my opinion, is seeking buyers for our ore and Precious Metals (PMs). And on that front, there are multiple conversations in progress with different buyers of different products (or combinations of products) related to:
iron sales to cement manufacturers, through a broker
iron oxide sales, through a broker
rare earths and precious metals, through a broker
total operations of the mine to produce and sell precious metals and rare earths to - temporary mine operations to process our existing stockpiles of ore to generate some cash flow
When we have actual news to report… you all will be among the first to know.
Here's a photo from El Capitan… in which I'm taking an XRF reading on a random ore sample which will be helpful as we begin new assay work with potential buyers.
That's it for this week…
Doug
Disclaimer
El Capitan Precious Metals Inc. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 18:11:06 UTC.