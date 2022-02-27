Log in
    OBRI   EGS65551C011

EL-EBOUR CO. FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT S.A.E.

(OBRI)
El Ebour for Real Estate Investment E : Obour Real Estate Investment (OBRI.CA) - Listing Committee Decision

02/27/2022 | 03:01am EST
El Obour Real Estate Investment (OBRI.CA) - Listing Committee Decision
27/02/2022
Company Name : El Obour Real Estate Investment
ISIN Code : EGS65551C011
Reuters Code : OBRI.CA
Content :
The Listing Committee held on 24/02/2022 decided to address the company to abide by the provision of Article 32 of the Listing Rules and Article 44 of the Executive Regulations.

Disclaimer

El Ebour Company for Real Estate Investment SAE published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
