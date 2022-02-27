El Ebour for Real Estate Investment E : Obour Real Estate Investment (OBRI.CA) - Listing Committee Decision

El Obour Real Estate Investment (OBRI.CA) - Listing Committee Decision
27/02/2022
Company Name : El Obour Real Estate Investment
ISIN Code : EGS65551C011
Reuters Code : OBRI.CA
Content :
The Listing Committee held on 24/02/2022 decided to address the company to abide by the provision of Article 32 of the Listing Rules and Article 44 of the Executive Regulations.
