EL En S p A : Communication of changes to the El.En.'s share capital

04/20/2022 | 08:35am EDT
3.1 REGEM

Press release

MODEL 1

COMMUNICATION OF CHANGES TO THE EL.EN.'S SHARE CAPITAL

Firenze, April 20th 2022 - El.En. s.p.a., leader on the laser market and listed on the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") market of Borsa Italiana, hereby gives notice of the changed amount of its share capital pursuant to art. 85-bis Consob Issuers' Regulation.

Following the exercise by some of the beneficiaries of the 2016-2025 Stock Option Plan approved by the Board of Directors on September 13th, 2016 of the options assigned to them for the subscription of newly issued ordinary shares, the company issued in the period included between April 6th,2022 and April 19th,2022, n. 420 ordinary shares for an amount of nominal euro 13,65.

Therefore, as of April 19th, 2022 the El.En.'s share capital amounts to euro 2.593.841,51 equal to n. 79.810.508 ordinary shares.

Today the certificate of the share capital increase has been filed with the Companies House.

TAB. 1 - PAID UP EL.EN. SHARE CAPITAL

CURRENT

SHARE

CAPITAL

PREVIOUS

SHARE

CAPITAL

Euros

n. of shares

nominal unit value

Euros

n. of shares

nominal unit value

Total of which:

2.593.841,51

79.810.508

---

2.593.827,86

79.810.088

---

Ordinary shares (full rights) coupon number in progress: 1

2.593.841,51

79.810.508

---

2.593.827,86

79.810.088

---

Moreover, El.En. hereby gives notice that the amended Articles of Association has been deposited to the Companies House and that it is now available at the Company's registered office in Calenzano, at Borsa Italiana s.p.a., published on the Company's website www.elengroup.com, Sec. "Investor Relations / Governance / By laws and regulations" and on the authorized storage website www.emarketstorage.com.

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

- Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;

- Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;

- Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN. has been listed on the EURONEXT STAR MILAN (STAR) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 1.1 billion of euro.

Cod. ISIN: IT0005453250 Code: ELN

Listed on Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") Mkt cap.: 1.1 billion of euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

For further information:

Polytems HIR

El.En S.p.A.

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Investor Relator

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.it Tel. +39 055 8826807

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.it Paolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.it Silvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

Disclaimer

El.En. S.p.A. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 12:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
