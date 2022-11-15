Advanced search
    ELN   IT0005453250

EL.EN. S.P.A.

(ELN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-11-15 am EST
13.49 EUR   -2.60%
01:22pEl En S P A : Company Presentation - 8th Annual Berenberg Pan-European Discovery Conference USA - Nov. 16, 17 - 2022
PU
06:11aEl En S P A : Conference call - Q32022- Financial results
PU
09/27El En S P A : Half yearly Financial Report 2022
PU
EL En S p A : Company Presentation - 8th Annual Berenberg Pan-European Discovery Conference USA - Nov. 16, 17 - 2022

11/15/2022 | 01:22pm EST
COMPANY PRESENTATION

8th Annual Berenberg

Pan-European Discovery

Conference USA

16th & 17th November 2022

1

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this slide show, including those addressing the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, estimates or expectations of possible future results or events, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve known or unknown risks, including general economic and business conditions, and conditions in the industry we operate and may be affected should our assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation about the contents nor to update the forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

2

AGENDA

1.Overview

2.Markets and Growth drivers 3.Innovation: products & applications 4.Financial Highlights

5.Current Outlook 6.Multiples & Comparables

3

OVERVIEW

4

OVERVIEW

A PRIMARY PLAYER PROVIDING MEDICAL,INDUSTRIAL AND CONSERVATION LASER SOLUTIONS WORLDWIDE

World Class Hi-Tech company

Hi-Tech industrial group providing laser solutions with proprietary technologies and know how developed over 40 years

Listed on Milan's Stock Exchange Star segment since year 2000 and member of Euronext Tech Leaders

Within Worldwide leaders in its space

Active worldwide on several laser application segments and markets…

…progressively widening its worldwide presence achieving continuous growth over the years

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

El.En. S.p.A. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 18:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 662 M 684 M 684 M
Net income 2022 56,6 M 58,4 M 58,4 M
Net cash 2022 111 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 1 105 M 1 142 M 1 142 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart EL.EN. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
EL.En. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EL.EN. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,85 €
Average target price 16,93 €
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Cangioli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gabriele Clementi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Bazzocchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michele Legnaioli Independent Non-Executive Director
Fabia Romagnoli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EL.EN. S.P.A.-11.10%1 142
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-19.85%210 725
DANAHER CORPORATION-18.93%194 162
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-26.22%91 682
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.09%60 501
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-21.45%59 756