EL En S p A : Company presentation - Berenberg Innovation Conference 2023 - Zurich - June 6

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this slide show, including those addressing the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, estimates or expectations of possible future results or events, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve known or unknown risks, including general economic and business conditions, and conditions in the industry we operate and may be affected should our assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation about the contents nor to update the forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.