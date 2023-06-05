Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. EL.En. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELN   IT0005453250

EL.EN. S.P.A.

(ELN)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  05:25:48 2023-06-05 am EDT
10.95 EUR    0.00%
04:59aEl En S P A : Company presentation - Berenberg Innovation Conference 2023 - Zurich - June 6
PU
05/29EL.EN. S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/16EL.En. S.p.A. Confirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EL En S p A : Company presentation - Berenberg Innovation Conference 2023 - Zurich - June 6

06/05/2023 | 04:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY PRESENTATION

Berenberg Innovation Conference 2023

Zurich

June 6th , 2023

1

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this slide show, including those addressing the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, estimates or expectations of possible future results or events, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve known or unknown risks, including general economic and business conditions, and conditions in the industry we operate and may be affected should our assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation about the contents nor to update the forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

2

AGENDA

1.Overview

2.Markets and Growth drivers 3.Innovation: products & applications 4.FDA clearance for Accure laser 5.Financial Highlights

6.Current Outlook 7.Multiples & Comparables

3

OVERVIEW

4

OVERVIEW

A PRIMARY PLAYER PROVIDING MEDICAL,INDUSTRIAL AND CONSERVATION LASER SOLUTIONS WORLDWIDE

World Class Hi-Tech company

Hi-Tech industrial group providing laser solutions with proprietary technologies and know how developed over 40 years

Listed on Milan's Stock Exchange Star segment since year 2000 and member of Euronext Tech Leaders

Within Worldwide leaders in its space

Active worldwide on several laser application segments and markets…

…progressively widening its worldwide presence achieving continuous growth over the years

5

Disclaimer

El.En. S.p.A. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 08:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EL.EN. S.P.A.
04:59aEl En S P A : Company presentation - Berenberg Innovation Conference 2023 - Zurich - June ..
PU
05/29EL.EN. S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/16EL.En. S.p.A. Confirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
05/16Transcript : EL.En. S.p.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 16, 2023
CI
05/15El En S P A : Company Presentation - Intermonte Nordics Digital Conference - May 16
PU
05/15El En S P A : Conference call - Q12023- Financial results - May 16
PU
05/15EL.En. S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/10New entries in the European portfolio
MS
04/26El En S P A : Consolidated non financial statement 2022
PU
03/20El En S P A : Company Presentation - Euronext Star Conference March, 22-23 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EL.EN. S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 721 M 773 M 773 M
Net income 2023 51,0 M 54,7 M 54,7 M
Net cash 2023 92,3 M 99,0 M 99,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,6x
Yield 2023 2,15%
Capitalization 875 M 939 M 939 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart EL.EN. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
EL.En. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EL.EN. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,95 €
Average target price 14,77 €
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Cangioli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gabriele Clementi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Bazzocchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michele Legnaioli Independent Non-Executive Director
Fabia Romagnoli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EL.EN. S.P.A.-23.16%939
SISRAM MEDICAL LTD5.94%563
LUTRONIC CORPORATION43.80%559
CUTERA, INC.-61.22%340
MODULIGHT OYJ24.74%108
THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC.-23.44%39
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer