EL En S p A : Conference call - H12022- Financial results
09/13/2022 | 05:10am EDT
CONFERENCE CALL
H1 2022 Financial results
September 13th, 2022
DISCLAIMER
Certain statements in this slide show, including those addressing the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, estimates or expectations of possible future results or events, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known or unknown risks, including general economic and business conditions, and conditions in the industry we operate and may be affected should our assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation about the contents nor to update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.
2022 HIGHLIGHTS
Euro '000
P&L
30/06/21
%
30/06/22
%
Var.%
Revenues
273.911
326.975
19,4%
EBIT
30.857
11,3%
41.391
12,7%
34,1%
Revenues
30/06/21
%
30/06/22
%
Var.%
Medical
146.688
53,6%
182.936
55,9%
24,7%
Industrial
127.223
46,4%
144.038
44,1%
13,2%
Financial Highlights
Income Statement - H1 2022
Euro '000
30/06/21
%
30/06/22
%
Var. %
Medical
146.688
53,6%
182.936
55,9%
24,7%
Industrial
127.223
46,4%
144.038
44,1%
13,2%
Revenues
273.911
100,0%
326.975
100,0%
19,4%
Gross margin
99.915
36,5%
121.855
37,3%
22,0%
Operating Expenses
20.763
7,6%
27.646
8,5%
33,2%
Staff espenses
40.015
14,6%
46.982
14,4%
17,4%
EBITDA
39.138
14,3%
47.227
14,4%
20,7%
Depr., amort., accruals
8.280
3,0%
5.836
1,8%
-29,5%
EBIT
30.857
11,3%
41.391
12,7%
34,1%
Net financ.income(charges)
1.088
0,4%
255
0,1%
-76,6%
Other income (expense) net
(111)
0,0%
7
0,0%
EBT
31.835
11,6%
41.653
12,7%
30,8%
Income taxes
6.928
2,5%
11.011
3,4%
59,0%
Minorities
2.457
0,9%
2.219
0,7%
-9,7%
NET INCOME
22.451
8,2%
28.422
8,7%
26,6%
