    ELN   IT0005453250

EL.EN. S.P.A.

(ELN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:39 2022-09-13 am EDT
13.03 EUR   -6.66%
05:10aEL EN S P A : Conference call - H12022- Financial results
PU
07/29EL EN S P A : Report on tresaury shares
PU
07/26EL EN S P A : Communication of changes to the El.En.'s share capital
PU
EL En S p A : Conference call - H12022- Financial results

09/13/2022 | 05:10am EDT
CONFERENCE CALL

H1 2022 Financial results

September 13th, 2022

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this slide show, including those addressing the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, estimates or expectations of possible future results or events, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known or unknown risks, including general economic and business conditions, and conditions in the industry we operate and may be affected should our assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation about the contents nor to update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Euro '000

P&L

30/06/21

%

30/06/22

%

Var.%

Revenues

273.911

326.975

19,4%

EBIT

30.857

11,3%

41.391

12,7%

34,1%

Revenues

30/06/21

%

30/06/22

%

Var.%

Medical

146.688

53,6%

182.936

55,9%

24,7%

Industrial

127.223

46,4%

144.038

44,1%

13,2%

3

Financial Highlights

Income Statement - H1 2022

Euro '000

30/06/21

%

30/06/22

%

Var. %

Medical

146.688

53,6%

182.936

55,9%

24,7%

Industrial

127.223

46,4%

144.038

44,1%

13,2%

Revenues

273.911

100,0%

326.975

100,0%

19,4%

Gross margin

99.915

36,5%

121.855

37,3%

22,0%

Operating Expenses

20.763

7,6%

27.646

8,5%

33,2%

Staff espenses

40.015

14,6%

46.982

14,4%

17,4%

EBITDA

39.138

14,3%

47.227

14,4%

20,7%

Depr., amort., accruals

8.280

3,0%

5.836

1,8%

-29,5%

EBIT

30.857

11,3%

41.391

12,7%

34,1%

Net financ.income(charges)

1.088

0,4%

255

0,1%

-76,6%

Other income (expense) net

(111)

0,0%

7

0,0%

EBT

31.835

11,6%

41.653

12,7%

30,8%

Income taxes

6.928

2,5%

11.011

3,4%

59,0%

Minorities

2.457

0,9%

2.219

0,7%

-9,7%

NET INCOME

22.451

8,2%

28.422

8,7%

26,6%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

El.En. S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 09:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
